World Series Game 1 Best Bets and Player Props for Yankees at Dodgers

The World Series is here, and it's one of the best matchups we've had in quite some time as the Los Angeles Dodgers tangle with the New York Yankees.

From moneylines to player props to home runs, we have plenty of ways to bet World Series games via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook

Using numberFire's MLB predictions and FanDuel Research's MLB projections as a guide, how should you bet today's game?

On top of that, FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a promo for all customers betting on Game 1 of the 2024 World Series happening October 25th!

How to Claim This Promo

You can claim this promo by signing into your FanDuel Sportsbook account and clicking the “Claim Now” button. You’ll then be rewarded a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on Game 1 of the World Series happening October 25th, 2024.

There may be a bet type requirement, a maximum wager, and an odds requirement associated with this offer. See full terms at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Today's Best MLB Bets and Player Props

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise. Please check here to make sure you're seeing the most updated projections.

New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers

Game 1 gives us a headline-grabbing pitching matchup of Gerrit Cole versus Jack Flaherty. Given how these two aces did in the regular season, the pitching advantage falls to the Dodgers.

Flaherty ended the regular season with a 3.10 SIERA, 29.9% strikeout rate and 13.3% swinging-strike rate -- experiencing a major bounce-back year after signing with the Detroit Tigers last offseason. While the postseason has been a different story for Flaherty -- 5.51 SIERA in 15 1/3 innings -- over the much larger sample of the 2024 regular season, he was excellent.

Cole's 2024 campaign started late due to injury. Although he was still pretty darn good, pitching to a 3.79 SIERA and 25.4% K rate, he wasn't as good as Flaherty was. He ended with a meh 10.7% swinging-strike rate, his lowest since 2017, and he permitted a career-worst 44.1% fly-ball rate.

It's much of the same story when we look at these two offenses: both are very good, but LA is slightly better.

The Dodgers led baseball in wOBA (.337) and ISO (.189) while the Yanks ranked third in both (.331 and .181, respectively). The Dodgers recorded a .340 wOBA at home, and the Yankees' road wOBA was .331.

These two teams are both so dang good, but the Dodgers are slightly better offensively and also have the pitching edge in Game 1. Give me LA to take the series opener.

As mentioned, Cole gave up a lot of fly-balls this season (44.1% fly-ball rate). That was especially true against left-handers, with Cole surrendering a 47.9% fly-ball rate in the split.

Max Muncy can take advantage, and I like him to drive in a run on Friday.

To Record an RBI To Record an RBI Max Muncy +170 View more odds in Sportsbook

Muncy doesn't need help generating fly-balls. He put up a 54.2% fly-ball rate in 2024 and has registered a 50.4% fly-ball rate since 2022 (1,437 plate appearances).

With the platoon advantage this year, Muncy posted a .376 wOBA and 52.8% fly-ball rate. He'll likely hit fourth in Game 1 -- right behind Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman. That's about as good of a spot for RBIs as you can get.

Our MLB player projections have Muncy forecasted for 0.62 RBI tonight, the third-most for Game 1.

Looking for more MLB betting opportunities? Check out all of the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG