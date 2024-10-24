World Series Expert Picks: Predictions, Best Bets, and MVP Picks for Yankees vs. Dodgers

It doesn't get much better than this.

After a chaotic postseason, the preseason favorites will square off in this year's fall classic as the Los Angeles Dodgers face the New York Yankees.

As you'd expect, FanDuel Sportsbook's World Series betting odds have this puppy projected to be tight. The Dodgers are favored at -122, but at just 55.0% implied odds, it's anybody's ballgame.

So, do the Dodgers win their second World Series in the past five years, or is it title No. 28 for the Yankees?

Below, FanDuel Research's staff lays out its favorite bets, picks, and predictions for the series. They'll give their straight-up pick of who will win (even if it's not a recommendation of betting the series price) plus their favorite series bet and their favorite value to win World Series MVP.

Which bets stand out to our staff prior to Game 1? Let's check it out.

Yankees vs. Dodgers Expert Picks and Best Bets

Austan Kas, Senior Editor

World Series Winner Prediction: Dodgers

World Series Best Bet: Dodgers Win Series 4-2 (+420)

World Series MVP Pick: Teoscar Hernandez +2700

Jeremy Pena, Jorge Soler, Steve Pearce, and Ben Zobrist have all won the World Series MVP award since 2015, so I'm interested in digging deep in this year's star-studded field. Hernandez is appealing to me at his +2700 odds. While Hernandez was ice cold for much of the NLCS, things might be about to swing the other way after his big Game 6 showing, and he'll be in the heart of LA's lineup, giving him a chance to rack up counting stats.

Austin Swaim, Senior Editor

World Series Winner Prediction: Yankees

This series could well come down to the Yankees' starting pitching advantage. Yoshinobu Yamamoto has yet to pitch on short rest, leaving L.A. to cobble together five projected starts with bullpen games and a struggling Jack Flaherty. New York is projected to send out Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon some combination of five times. The Dodgers relied heavily on lower-in-the-order contributions in the NLCS, something that might not be there against the Yanks' pair of aces.

World Series Best Bet: Yankees 2-1 After 3 Games (+165)

World Series MVP Pick: Giancarlo Stanton (+950)

Annie Nader, Writer

World Series Winner Prediction: Dodgers

World Series Best Bet: Dodgers Win Series 4-3 (+470)

World Series MVP Pick: Enrique Hernandez (+3000)

Since 2021, Hernandez has gone 33-for-90 (.367 BA) at the plate in the playoffs, including 4 doubles, 1 triple, 7 home runs, and 16 RBIs. This postseason, he’s generating a .303 BA, .485 SLG, and 145 wRC+. Shohei Ohtani (+220) is the chalk in this market for a reason, but I wouldn’t rule out Kiké coming through at some point for a game-changing, clutch at-bat, something he’s become famous for in his MLB career.

Skyler Carlin, Writer

World Series Winner Prediction: Yankees

World Series Best Bet: Yankees Win Series 4-2 (+600)

World Series MVP Pick: Giancarlo Stanton (+950)

Across two playoff series and nine postseason games so far, Stanton boasts the ninth-best wOBA (.478), ninth-best wRC+ (220), and fifth-best ISO (.500) among players in the playoffs. Stanton has accumulated 5 HRs and 11 RBIs in the postseason, and he'll have plenty of opportunities to produce in the World Series hitting behind Gleyber Torres, Juan Soto, and Aaron Judge.

Jim Sannes, Managing Editor

World Series Winner Prediction: Dodgers

World Series Best Bet: Yankees +1.5 Games (-190)

Although my model has the Dodgers favored straight up, it does project a tight series where the Yankees can either force a Game 7 or win outright. The implied odds here are 65.5%, so while it's not a fun bet, I do think it's at least a slight value.

World Series MVP Pick: Mookie Betts (+750)

