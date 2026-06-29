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Tennis

List of All-Time Wimbledon Women's Singles Champions

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

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List of All-Time Wimbledon Women's Singles Champions

Wimbledon is one of the premier tennis events each season.

Here's a list of the all-time women's singles champions throughout history.

Wimbledon Women's Champions All-Time

Year
Champion
2025Iga Świątek
2024Barbora Krejčíková
2023Markéta Vondroušová
2022Elena Rybakina
2021Ashleigh Barty
2020Tournament not held
2019Simona Halep

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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