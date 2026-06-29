List of All-Time Wimbledon Women's Singles Champions

Wimbledon is one of the premier tennis events each season.

Here's a list of the all-time women's singles champions throughout history.

Wimbledon Women's Champions All-Time

Year Champion 2025 Iga Świątek 2024 Barbora Krejčíková 2023 Markéta Vondroušová 2022 Elena Rybakina 2021 Ashleigh Barty 2020 Tournament not held 2019 Simona Halep View Full Table ChevronDown

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