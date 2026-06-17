World Cup Picks for Today: World Cup Best Bets for Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Today's Best World Cup Predictions at a Glance

Cristiano Ronaldo 1+ Shot on Target From Outside the Box (+280)

Luka Vušković 2+ Fouls Committed (+150)

Luka Vušković To Be Booked (+490)

Abbosbek Fayzullaev 1+ Shot on Target (+225)



By Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ)

The World Cup rolls on today.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, how should you bet today's matches?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Picks and Best Bets Today

Portugal vs DR Congo Prediction: 1-0 Portugal

Portugal begin their World Cup campaign against DR Congo as heavy favorites, and after seeing Spain slip up earlier in the week, expect Roberto Martinez's side to be fully focused.

DR Congo will likely sit deep and defend, but inside Houston's climate-controlled stadium, Portugal should dominate possession and create sustained pressure.

That brings CRISTIANO RONALDO 1+ SHOT ON TARGET FROM OUTSIDE THE BOX into play.

Even in his 40s, Ronaldo still loves to shoot from distance, especially in big games. He recorded an outside-the-box shot in four of five World Cup qualifiers, six of nine Nations League games and all five matches at Euro 2024.

Free-kick duties only strengthen the case, while a disappointing 2022 World Cup should provide extra motivation.

England vs Croatia Prediction: 2-0 England

England finally gets underway and the air-conditioned conditions in Dallas should suit Thomas Tuchel's high-intensity style.

I like England to win, but the standout angle is LUKA VUŠKOVIĆ TO COMMIT 2 OR MORE FOULS.

Harry Kane is one of the best foul-drawers in world soccer and the young Croatian defender could be in for a long night.

Vušković averaged 1.07 fouls per 90 last season and has committed 2+ fouls in all four starts for Croatia, including against Brazil, Belgium and Colombia.

With Kane dropping deep and runners like Jude Bellingham and Morgan Rogers attacking space, he'll be under constant pressure, meaning there's also value in Vušković to be booked.

Ghana vs Panama Prediction: 1-1 Tie

No Bet

This is one of the toughest games of the opening round to handicap.

Panama has been dominant within CONCACAF but against modest opposition, while Ghana has struggled for consistency and continues to slide down the FIFA rankings.

Neither side inspires much confidence, so this is one to avoid.

Uzbekistan vs Colombia Prediction: 2-1 Colombia

Colombia are deserved favorites, but Uzbekistan shouldn't be overlooked.

The value lies with ABBOSBEK FAYZULLAEV 1+ SHOT ON TARGET (+225).

Uzbekistan's star man was their leading scorer in qualifying and is a high-volume shooter for both club and country.

Across his last few seasons, he's averaged around 1.0 shot on target per 90 minutes, and this bet has landed in five of his last six World Cup qualifiers.

Colombia are talented but not watertight defensively, so expect Fayzullaev to get opportunities.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

Who does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans already played once versus Paraguay on June 12. Their next matches come against Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? Bet $5 and get $50 for 7 days. Get $350 in Bonus Bets guaranteed when you bet $5 every day for 7 days. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which soccer bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's soccer odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.