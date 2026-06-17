Portugal vs. Congo World Cup Prediction, Best Bets, Picks and Props for Today (June 17)

Portugal vs Congo Picks in Summary

Over 2.5 Goals (-138)

Cristiano Ronaldo Anytime Goalscorer (-140)

The 2026 World Cup is off and running!

At 1 p.m. ET today, Portugal and Congo open today's slate.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Predictions Today: Portugal vs. Congo

Portugal's attacking talent gives this bet multiple paths to cash. They are capable of scoring three goals on their own, and DR Congo possesses enough pace through Wissa and Bakambu to contribute if Portugal leaves space while pushing forward.

I think this games sets up well for goals, and this over is my favorite way to bet the match.

Even at 41, Ronaldo remains Portugal's primary penalty-box threat and enters his sixth World Cup chasing one the one trophy that has eluded him.

Portugal should be able to create chances at a high volume, and Ronaldo is still the first option on penalties and many set-piece situations.

Against a defense likely to spend long stretches under pressure, he should see multiple scoring opportunities.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans already played Paraguay on Friday. Their final two group-stage matches are against Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.