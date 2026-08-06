Fantasy Rankings: Top 100 PPR Fantasy Football Rankings
Fantasy Football Rankings at a Glance
- Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Lions
- Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons
- Puka Nacua, WR, Rams
- Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Bengals
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seahawks
Training camps are in full swing, depth charts are beginning to take shape and fantasy football draft season is quickly approaching.
Here’s our top 100 PPR rankings as of August 6. These rankings are designed for 12-team, one-quarterback, full-PPR redraft leagues.
Fantasy Football Rankings: PPR Top 100 for 2026
Based on 12-team, one-quarterback formats
Rank
Player
Position
Team
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|Detroit Lions
|2
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|Atlanta Falcons
|3
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|Los Angeles Rams
|4
|Ja’Marr Chase
|WR
|Cincinnati Bengals
|5
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|Seattle Seahawks
|6
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|San Francisco 49ers
|7
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|Dallas Cowboys
Fantasy Football FAQ
- What's the difference between PPR and non-PPR scoring? PPR (Points Per Reception) gives players points for each catch, which typically elevates receiver value and makes your league’s overall scoring less reliant on touchdowns. There’s also half-PPR scoring, which awards 0.5 points per catch. Standard scoring doesn’t give any points for receptions, counting only touchdowns and yards.
- How many teams are in a fantasy football league? Leagues usually feature 10 to 12 teams.
- Who are the best fantasy football sleepers in 2026? Here’s our fantasy football sleepers article.
- What's the difference between season-long and DFS strategy? Season-long rewards consistency and floor; DFS rewards ceiling and volatility. High-variance boom/bust guys are usually better DFS plays than season-long anchors.
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