Fantasy Rankings: Top 100 PPR Fantasy Football Rankings

Fantasy Football Rankings at a Glance

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Lions Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons Puka Nacua, WR, Rams Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Bengals Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seahawks

Training camps are in full swing, depth charts are beginning to take shape and fantasy football draft season is quickly approaching.

Here’s our top 100 PPR rankings as of August 6. These rankings are designed for 12-team, one-quarterback, full-PPR redraft leagues.

Fantasy Football Rankings: PPR Top 100 for 2026

Based on 12-team, one-quarterback formats

Rank Player Position Team 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB Detroit Lions 2 Bijan Robinson RB Atlanta Falcons 3 Puka Nacua WR Los Angeles Rams 4 Ja’Marr Chase WR Cincinnati Bengals 5 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Seattle Seahawks 6 Christian McCaffrey RB San Francisco 49ers 7 CeeDee Lamb WR Dallas Cowboys View Full Table ChevronDown

Fantasy Football FAQ

What's the difference between PPR and non-PPR scoring? PPR (Points Per Reception) gives players points for each catch, which typically elevates receiver value and makes your league’s overall scoring less reliant on touchdowns. There’s also half-PPR scoring, which awards 0.5 points per catch. Standard scoring doesn’t give any points for receptions, counting only touchdowns and yards.

PPR (Points Per Reception) gives players points for each catch, which typically elevates receiver value and makes your league’s overall scoring less reliant on touchdowns. There’s also half-PPR scoring, which awards 0.5 points per catch. Standard scoring doesn’t give any points for receptions, counting only touchdowns and yards. How many teams are in a fantasy football league? Leagues usually feature 10 to 12 teams.

Leagues usually feature 10 to 12 teams. Who are the best fantasy football sleepers in 2026? Here’s our fantasy football sleepers article.

Here’s our fantasy football sleepers article. What's the difference between season-long and DFS strategy? Season-long rewards consistency and floor; DFS rewards ceiling and volatility. High-variance boom/bust guys are usually better DFS plays than season-long anchors.

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you this week? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!