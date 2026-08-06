Twins vs. Royals Picks Today: Prediction, Best Bets and Props for August 6, 2026

Twins vs. Royals Picks in Summary

Even within a single MLB game, you've got countless betting markets to choose from.

Which bets stand out today for this matchup, which starts at 7:10 p.m. ET?

All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published. Bets in this article may be taken from our other MLB betting content for today.

MLB Prediction, Picks for Royals vs Twins

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Bailey Ober is getting the ball for the Minnesota Twins, and that puts me on Jac Caglianone to notch two-plus H/R/RBI.

Ober is getting rocked by left-handed hitters, posting a 5.62 xFIP in the split, compared to a 3.59 xFIP in righty-righty matchups. Lefty bats have tagged him for 1.95 jacks per nine, and he’s got an ugly 6.47 expected ERA over his previous seven starts.

Caglianone is in the midst of a breakout season, generating a .351 expected wOBA and 18 tanks. He’s at his best versus RHPs, racking up a .346 wOBA and 45.3% hard-hit rate in the split. At home with the platoon advantage, his wOBA jumps to .382, and he’s hit eight dingers in 142 plate appearances.

Caglianone is swinging it well right now, registering a .369 wOBA and two homers over his last 29 plate appearances. He can keep it going versus Ober and Minnesota bullpen that has the fourth-worst xFIP in 2026.

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We’re already touched on Ober. Michael Wacha is starting for the Kansas City Royals, and Wacha is struggling, too, pitching to a 4.31 SIERA, 19.7% strikeout rate and 9.2% swinging-strike rate. He’s got a 4.83 expected ERA over his past five starts while surrendering 1.82 dingers per nine in that time.

Neither of these offenses have been all that good, either, but given how meh each starting pitcher has been and how much each hurler has struggled to keep the ball in the park, I think we’ll see some offensive fireworks.

It should help that both bullpens are among the worst in baseball, with Minnesota (fourth-worst) and KC (third-worst) both ranking in the bottom four in reliever xFIP.

MLB Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

How do MLB player prop bet odds work?

MLB prop odds use the standard American (moneyline) format. A negative number shows how much you must wager to profit $100. A positive number shows how much a $100 bet returns in profit.

-110 odds — bet $110 to win $100

+130 odds — bet $100 to win $130

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

Which bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.