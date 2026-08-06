NRFI Today: 2 NRFI Picks, Predictions, Best Bets for Thursday, August 6, 2026

Today's Top NRFI Picks at a Glance

Nationals vs. Phillies NRFI (-111)

White Sox vs. Red Sox NRFI (-125)

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

Please note: lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. You can also check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.

Check out the top home run picks for today.

NRFI Bets Today: No Run First Inning Picks

Miles Mikolas vs Cristopher Sánchez (6:05 p.m. ET)

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

This is my favorite NRFI on the board.

Philadelphia sends Cristopher Sánchez (14-4, 2.61 ERA) to the mound against Washington's Miles Mikolas (3-8, 5.67 ERA).

Clearly, the easier pitcher to back here is Sánchez. His combination of command, ground-ball ability and swing-and-miss stuff has allowed him to consistently work clean first innings. He should be able to get through a Washington Nationals lineup that is missing star slugger James Wood.

Mikolas will likely have a tougher time putting up a clean first as he’ll have to navigate the Philadelphia Phillies, but that is baked into these near even-money odds. Mikolas has had one outing against the Phillies this year, and in that game, he worked 3.1 scoreless frames out of the bullpen. I think he can start today’s game with a zero.

Pitchers: Luis Castillo vs. Ranger Suárez (7:10 p.m. ET).

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

The Boston Red Sox hand the ball to Ranger Suárez (3.15 ERA) while the Chicago White Sox turn to the newly acquired Luis Castillo (5.06 ERA).

While Castillo has struggled overall this season, his 4.39 SIERA looks better than his 5.06 ERA. There’s also a chance he gets a lift via the new surroundings as he’s joining a White Sox squad that has been one of the best stories in baseball this year.

On the other side, Suarez is having a really nice campaign, posting a 3.55 SIERA and 25.7% strikeout rate.

Although both of these offenses have firepower, Suarez being left-handed makes him a tougher first-inning matchup for Munetaka Murakami (and potentially Colson Montgomery), and Castillo will likely see two righties among Boston’s first four hitters.

NRFI Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What does NRFI mean in baseball betting? NRFI stands for No Run First Inning. It's a baseball bet where you wager that neither team will score in the first inning. The opposite bet — at least one run scored in the first inning — is called YRFI (Yes Run First Inning).

How does a NRFI bet work? A NRFI bet is settled when the first inning is completed. If both teams fail to score, your bet wins. If either team scores one or more runs, the bet loses. The final game score has no bearing on the outcome.

What is the difference between NRFI and YRFI? NRFI bets that no runs will score in the first inning, while YRFI bets that at least one run will.

What stats should I look at for NRFI bets? The most important factors are usually each starting pitcher's first-inning ERA, WHIP, and strikeout rate (K%). You should also look at each team's first-inning batting average and on-base percentage as well as individual player stats for the first few batters in the lineup for each team.

Can I parlay NRFI bets? Yes, FanDuel lets you parlay NRFIs across multiple games on the same slate.

Where can you find NRFI betting lines on FanDuel? You can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.