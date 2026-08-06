Hall of Fame Game: 3 Things to Watch in Cardinals vs Panthers NFL Preseason Game

While the Hall of Fame Game between the Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals won't feature many established stars, it offers an early look at roster battles, rookie talent, and coaching decisions before the preseason kicks into full gear.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET in Canton, Ohio, marking the unofficial start of the 2026 NFL season.

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Cardinals vs Panthers: Things to Watch in the Hall of Fame Game

1. Carson Beck's First NFL Action

The biggest storyline is Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Carson Beck, who is expected to start the preseason opener.

Beck enters training camp behind veterans Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew on the depth chart, making Thursday his first opportunity to show head coach Mike LaFleur that he deserves a larger role as the preseason progresses.

The Cardinals will likely be looking for efficient decision-making, command of the offense and poise under pressure. A clean performance could go a long way toward strengthening his case as Arizona evaluates its quarterback room throughout August.

2. Carolina's Backup Quarterbacks

While Bryce Young is expected to watch from the sideline, the Carolina Panthers‘ backup quarterbacks will have plenty to prove.

Veteran Kenny Pickett is expected to start before rookie Haynes King takes over for extended playing time. Pickett is entering his first season with the Panthers after signing in free agency, while King — a former star at Georgia Tech — is competing to secure a roster spot behind Young.

For both quarterbacks, execution matters more than statistics. Coaches will be evaluating command in the huddle, timing, ball security and overall operation of the offense as much as completions and touchdowns.

3. Mike LaFleur's First Game as Cardinals Head Coach

Although the starters likely won't play much, Thursday marks the first game on the sideline for Mike LaFleur as Arizona's head coach.

Preseason games offer the initial look at a coaching staff's operation — communication, substitutions, game management and offensive philosophy. While the playbook will likely be limited, Cards fans can begin to get a feel for how LaFleur wants his team to play heading into the regular season.

It also provides an early opportunity to evaluate how quickly Arizona's younger players are adapting to a new system during training camp.

Check out our NFL best bets for tonight’s Hall of Fame game.

NFL Betting Frequently Asked Questions

When does the 2026 NFL regular season begin?

The 2026 NFL regular season kicks off Wednesday, September 9th at 8:20 p.m. ET with a Super Bowl rematch between the Seahawks and Patriots.

Who are the Super Bowl favorites?

Per FanDuel Sportsbook’s Super Bowl odds, the Rams have the shortest Super Bowl odds at +550, followed by the Seahawks (+1100) and Bills (+1100).

What is an NFL point spread?

A point spread is designed to level the playing field between two teams. Favorites must win by more than the spread, while underdogs can either win outright or lose by fewer points than the spread.

What is an NFL moneyline bet?

A moneyline bet is simply picking which team will win the game. Favorites have negative odds, while underdogs have positive odds.

What are NFL player props?

Player prop bets focus on an individual player's performance, such as passing yards, rushing yards, receiving yards, touchdowns, or receptions, rather than the outcome of the game.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.