WNBA Picks Today: 3 WNBA Best Bets & Player Props for Thursday, August 6, 2026

WNBA Best Bets at a Glance

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Best Bets and Predictions Today

Las Vegas Aces vs. Indiana Fever

Indiana has dominated this matchup throughout the season, defeating Las Vegas 84-68 and 109-75 in the first two meetings. The Fever averaged 96.5 points across those games while limiting the Aces to just 71.5 points, showing they can consistently create offense while slowing one of the league's top teams.

Indiana has also been one of the WNBA's hottest teams over the second half of the season and returns home looking to complete the season sweep. With two convincing victories already under their belt, the Fever have earned the benefit of the doubt in this matchup.

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Minnesota Lynx

Collier has continued to make her presence felt on the glass, recording 8 rebounds against Indiana and 10 rebounds against Seattle in two of her last four games. She enters Thursday averaging 7.3 rebounds over that stretch and remains one of Minnesota's most reliable players around the basket.

Los Angeles features a physical frontcourt led by Dearica Hamby and Nneka Ogwumike, creating plenty of rebounding opportunities throughout the game. With Collier consistently playing heavy minutes and contributing on both ends of the floor, eight rebounds is a realistic benchmark for her today.

Toronto Tempo vs. Portland Fire

Toronto enters Thursday on a seven-game losing streak, with six of those defeats coming by double digits. During that stretch, the Tempo have struggled to generate offense, scoring 80 points or fewer in six of those seven games.

Portland has played more competitive basketball over the past few weeks and now gets a favorable matchup at home against a Toronto team still searching for consistency. If the Fire can establish the tempo early, they have a good opportunity to capitalize against a team that has struggled to build momentum.

WNBA Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What does the point spread mean in WNBA betting?

The point spread is a margin set by oddsmakers to level the playing field between two unevenly matched teams. For example, if the Dallas Wings are listed at -7.5, they need to win by 8 or more points for a bet on them to cash. Conversely, a bet on their opponent at +7.5 wins if that team loses by 7 or fewer points — or wins outright.

What is the moneyline?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team wins the game, with no spread involved. Favorites carry a negative number (e.g., -200, meaning you must risk $200 to win $100), while underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +170, meaning a $100 bet returns $170 profit).

How does the over/under (game total) work?

Oddsmakers set a projected combined score for the game, and bettors wager on whether the actual total will go over or under that number. For instance, if the total is set at 154.5 points, an over bet wins if both teams combine for 155 or more points. WNBA totals can swing based on pace of play, rest situations, and injuries, so it's worth tracking those factors before placing a total bet.

What are WNBA player props?

Player props are bets tied to an individual player's statistical performance rather than the game's outcome. Common prop bet markets include points scored, assists, rebounds, three-pointers made, and combinations of those stats.

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Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.