World Cup Picks for Today: World Cup Best Bets for Saturday, June 13, 2026

Today's Best World Cup Predictions At a Glance

Switzerland Moneyline/Both Teams to Score: No (-155 Parlay)

Ismael Saibari Anytime Goalscorer (+500)

Scotland Moneyline/Both Teams To Score: No (+138 Parlay)

Turkiye Moneyline/Under 2.5 Goals (+260 Parlay)

By Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ)

The World Cup continues today with the first four-match day of the competition.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, how should you bet today's matches?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Predictions Today: Picks and Best Bets

Qatar vs Switzerland Prediction -- 3-0 Switzerland

Qatar are widely viewed as one of the weakest teams in the field, and Switzerland should make a winning start to their World Cup campaign.

The Swiss are heavy favorites, but Switzerland to Win to Nil looks the play. Qatar's recent form has been dreadful, with just one win in their last nine internationals and poor results against teams well below World Cup level, including Lebanon, Bahrain, Zimbabwe and El Salvador.

Their struggles on the global stage are nothing new either. At the 2022 World Cup they became the first host nation ever to lose all three group games, failing to score in defeats to Ecuador and the Netherlands.

Switzerland, meanwhile, kept four clean sheets in six qualifying matches against opponents stronger than Qatar. Given the gulf in quality between the teams, backing the Swiss to win without conceding looks the smart angle.

Brazil vs Morocco Prediction -- 1-1 Tie

Brazil at -150 feels too short given the threat Morocco pose. The Atlas Lions have already proven they can compete with the world's elite and look capable of causing problems for one of the tournament favorites.

Rather than backing the upset, Ismael Saibari Anytime Goalscorer at +500 catches the eye. The PSV star has been used as Morocco's central striker in recent matches, scoring twice against Madagascar, and his goal record is strong, with 19 goals in 35 club starts this season.

Saibari also scored three times in qualifying despite limited minutes and now appears to have established himself as Morocco's first-choice No. 9. Against a Brazil side that has conceded in six of its last seven matches, including recent goals against Panama and Egypt, Morocco should create chances, and Saibari looks overpriced to find the net.

Haiti vs Scotland Prediction -- 2-0 Scotland

Have bettors overreacted to a couple of warm-up friendlies? It certainly feels that way with Haiti.

After opening around +700 to beat Scotland, Haiti have been backed into roughly +450 following a 4-0 win over New Zealand. While the scoreline was impressive, the opposition matters. New Zealand are the lowest-ranked team in the tournament, and the defending and goalkeeping in that game left plenty to be desired.

Haiti's qualification record also deserves context. Five of their six wins came against teams ranked outside the world's top 130, with several sitting well below 160th. Scotland may not be among the elite nations, but they're operating on an entirely different level to the opponents Haiti have been beating.

As a result, Scotland to Win to Nil at +160 looks like the value play. The Scots don't keep many clean sheets, but they rarely face opposition of this caliber in competitive matches. They should have too much quality at both ends of the field.

The market move toward Haiti feels overdone, and there's every chance reality bites when they step up significantly in class on the World Cup stage.

Australia vs Turkiye Prediction -- 1-0 Turkiye

If you're expecting fireworks here, you may be disappointed.

Australia are typically a low-event team at major tournaments, preferring to sit deep, stay compact and look for counterattacking opportunities. Türkiye should be comfortable facing that approach, especially under Vincenzo Montella, whose side has shown the tactical flexibility and creativity needed to break down defensive opponents.

The Turks have also looked solid defensively, controlling their recent playoff victories and allowing very few chances. A similar game script is likely here, with Australia offering limited attacking threat.

Türkiye to Win and Under 2.5 Goals at +260 stands out. One goal may well be enough for the Europeans to start their World Cup campaign with three points.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

Who does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans already played once versus Paraguay on June 12. Their next matches come against Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.