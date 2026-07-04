World Cup Picks for Today: World Cup Best Bets for Saturday, July 4, 2026

Today's Best World Cup Predictions at a Glance

Morocco Moneyline (-135)

Morocco -1.5 Goals (+250)

Andres Cubas To Be Booked (+260)

Diego Gomez To Be Booked (+340)

By Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ)

The knockout rounds of the 2026 World Cup roll on today.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, how should you bet today's matches?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Picks and Best Bets Today

Canada vs Morocco Prediction: 3-0 Morocco

Canada have enjoyed a kind route to the last 16, but Morocco represent a huge step up in class.

The Africans were excellent against Brazil and the Netherlands and comfortably handled Scotland and Haiti. They're simply the better side, making the price on offer for MOROCCO TO WIN look generous.

They've got the quality, experience and composure from recent deep tournament runs, while Canada looked vulnerable against South Africa and yet to really be tested at this tournament.

A smaller play on MOROCCO -1 HANDICAP also appeals. If Morocco get in front, Canada's high-pressing style could leave plenty of space to exploit.

Paraguay vs France Prediction: 3-0 France

Paraguay stunned Germany with a classic backs-to-the-wall display, but repeating that against this France side looks a far tougher task.

Les Bleus have scored multiple goals in 16 of their last 17 internationals and possess the attacking depth to keep the pressure on throughout, especially in the expected Philadelphia heat.

With Paraguay likely to spend long spells defending, the card angles stand out.

ANDRES CUBAS TO BE CARDED looks strong after 16 bookings in his last 38 club and international games, while DIEGO GOMEZ TO BE CARDED also appeals after seven cards in his last 15 competitive matches.

The card double at +925 may also be worth a small play too.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans have advanced to the Round of 16. They face Belgium in Seattle at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, July 6.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

France leads the betting board at +185 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by Argentina at +410 and Spain at +650.

Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which soccer bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's soccer odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.