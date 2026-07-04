Canada vs. Morocco Prediction Today: World Cup Predictions, Picks and Best Bets (July 4)

Canada vs Morocco Picks in Summary

Both Teams to Score -- Yes (+105)

The Round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup begins today as Morocco faces Canada at 1 p.m. ET.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

Morocco vs Canada Prediction World Cup Today

Morocco isn't the same defensive-minded squad they were during their magical semifinal run in 2022, and that leads me to this bet.

Last time out, Morocco took it to the Netherlands, handling 70% of the possession versus a Dutch side that usually controls the ball. Despite needing penalties to survive, Morocco played dang well, continuously showing the impetus to attack en route to placing five shots on target. It's a different brand of soccer than what we saw from them four years ago, and it's resulted in both sides scoring in three of Morocco's four matches in this tourney, including a 4-2 game against a Haiti side that was blanked in their two other contests.

Canada are an aggressive pressing team under Jesse Marsch, playing a style that can lead to chances at both ends. They've scored at least once in all four of their matches. They're also not all that strong on D. In spite of keeping a clean sheet versus South Africa in the Round of 32, Canada let a meh South African side hold 58% of the possession and generate a few good chances. Morocco should be able to do the same, and they have the quality to convert those chances.

I think we'll see a pretty open game, and while I nearly wrote up over 2.5 goals (+128), both teams to score is my preferred bet.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans have advanced to the Round of 16. They face Belgium in Seattle at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, July 6.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

France leads the betting board at +185 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by Argentina at +410 and Spain at +650.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.