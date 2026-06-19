World Cup Picks for Today: World Cup Best Bets for Friday, June 19, 2026

Today's Best World Cup Predictions at a Glance

USA 15+ Total Shots and USA And Draw (+100)

Andy Robertson 2+ Fouls Committed (+105)

Carlens Arcus To Be Carded (+220)

Paraguay-Turkey: a Red Card in the Match and 1+ Card Each Team (+517)

By Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ)

The World Cup continues today.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, how should you bet today's matches?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Picks and Best Bets Today

USA vs Australia Prediction: 3-1 USA

The USA looked one of the most impressive teams of Matchday 1, while Australia did what Australia always seem to do at World Cups and pulled off an upset.

The Socceroos' game plan was classic contain-and-counter soccer. They conceded a tournament-high 30 shots and had just 28.4% possession, yet still came away with three points.

The USA, meanwhile, were excellent against Paraguay, playing at a high tempo and producing arguably the performance of the opening round.

Rather than backing the Americans at -170, USA 15+ TOTAL SHOTS (-185) is where the value lies, alongside the USA to avoid defeat.

Pochettino's side had 16 shots in their opener and have hit that mark in recent friendlies against both Senegal and Germany. Across their last 11 internationals, they're averaging 13.5 shots per game.

The game state also works in our favor. If the USA scores first, they'll keep pushing in front of a raucous Seattle crowd. If Australia scores first, they'll retreat even deeper and invite pressure.

Scotland vs Morocco Prediction: 1-0 Morocco

Scotland got the job done against Haiti, but the performance was underwhelming. Morocco, meanwhile, looked excellent against Brazil and enter this game with momentum.

The 81°F (27°C) temperatures won't suit Scotland's defensive, low-block approach, and this could become another physical, foul-heavy game after their opener produced 44 combined fouls.

ANDY ROBERTSON 2+ FOULS COMMITTED jumps out.

The Scotland captain committed two fouls against Haiti and now faces Morocco's dangerous right side led by Brahim Díaz and Achraf Hakimi.

The pair drew eight fouls between them against Brazil and should keep Robertson busy all game.

Brazil vs Haiti Prediction: 4-0 Brazil

The market expects Brazil to bounce back emphatically after a disappointing opener, and it's hard to argue.

Vinícius Júnior was Brazil's brightest spark against Morocco and should again be heavily involved against a deep Haitian defense.

That leads us to CARLENS ARCUS TO BE CARDED (+220).

The Haiti defender committed three fouls against Scotland and was fortunate to avoid a booking. He also picked up seven yellow cards for Angers last season.

Spain's Alejandro Hernández Hernández is a solid referee for card bettors too, averaging over five cards per game across his career.

With Vinícius running directly at him all night, Arcus could be in trouble.

Türkiye vs Paraguay Prediction: 2-1 Türkiye

This has the makings of a chaotic game.

Both teams lost their opener and realistically need a win to keep their knockout hopes alive. Defeat here could be curtains.

Paraguay picked up five yellow cards against the USA, while Türkiye have never been shy about making things physical when the pressure ramps up.

That makes A RED CARD IN THE MATCH (+250) an attractive play.

Referee Iván Barton has a track record of producing big card totals and red cards in high-pressure games, including World Cup qualifiers, CONCACAF Champions League matches and Copa América fixtures.

With desperation setting in, this has all the ingredients to boil over.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

Who does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans already played once versus Paraguay on June 12. Their next matches come against Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.