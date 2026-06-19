Scotland vs. Morocco World Cup Prediction, Best Bets, Props & Picks for Today (June 19)

Scotland vs. Morocco Picks in Summary

Under 2.5 Goals (-160)

Brahim Diaz Anytime Goalscorer (+240)

The 2026 World Cup is off and running!

At 6 p.m. ET today, Morocco tangles with Scotland.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Predictions Today: Scotland vs Morocco

This is a massive Matchday 2 clash in Group C. Both teams picked up positive results in their openers, with Scotland edging Haiti 1-0 and Morocco earning an impressive 1-1 draw against Brazil. The winner will put itself in excellent position to advance, while a draw could leave the group wide open heading into the final round.

Both teams are built on defensive discipline and structure. Scotland kept a clean sheet against Haiti, while Morocco held Brazil to a single goal despite extended defensive pressure. With so much at stake in the group standings, this projects as a cautious and tactical match with limited scoring chances.

Diaz was electric for Morocco in their opener, creating a lot of danger versus a quality Brazil team.

Since committing to Morocco, he has been remarkably productive internationally, scoring 14 goals in his first 26 appearances and emerging as one of the focal points of the Atlas Lions' attack.

The matchup also suits him. Scotland is well organized defensively, but Díaz excels at finding pockets of space between the midfield and defensive lines. Unlike a traditional striker who relies on service, he can create his own chances through dribbling and quick combinations around the box.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans already played Paraguay and Australia. Their last group match comes versus Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? Bet $5 and get $50 for 7 days. Get $350 in Bonus Bets guaranteed when you bet $5 every day for 7 days. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.