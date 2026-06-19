Turkey vs. Paraguay World Cup Prediction, Best Bets, Props and Picks for Today (June 19)

Turkey vs. Paraguay Picks in Summary

Turkey Moneyline (+105)

Under 2.5 Goals (-150)

The 2026 World Cup is off and running!

At 11 p.m. ET today, Turkey takes on Paraguay in a crucial group-stage matchup.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Predictions Today: Turkey vs Paraguay

Turkey and Paraguay enter this Matchday 2 meeting desperately needing points after opening defeats. Turkey fell 2-0 to Australia, while Paraguay was overwhelmed 4-1 by the United States. With the U.S. and Australia currently leading the group, the loser here will be on the brink of elimination.

I think Turkey get it done.

Turkey was competitive -- and even the better side -- for long stretches against Australia despite the 2-0 scoreline and generally looked more organized than Paraguay did in its opener. Paraguay struggled defensively against the United States, conceding four goals and allowing too many quality chances. Time will tell whether that game says more about Paraguay or the US.

Turkey's technical midfield and ability to control possession should give it an edge in a match where both teams are under pressure to get a result.

Despite Paraguay's high-scoring opener, this projects as a much tighter contest, and I am backing the under.

Both teams know a loss would be devastating to their knockout-stage hopes, which should encourage a cautious, conservative approach. If either team gets a 1-0 lead, it's possible that side shuts up shop from there and plays for a 1-0 win.

If things are level late, the tension would really ramp up, which could lead to an even more risk-averse approach from both sides.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans already played Paraguay and Australia. Their last group match comes versus Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.