USA vs. Australia World Cup Prediction, Best Bets, Props & Picks for Today (June 19)

USA vs. Australia Picks in Summary

United States Moneyline (-170)

Over 2.5 Goals (+105)

The 2026 World Cup is off and running!

At 3 p.m. ET today, the United States hosts Australia in Seattle.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Predictions Today: USA vs Australia

The United States and Australia both opened Group D with victories, making this one of the most important matches of the second round. The Americans cruised to a 4-1 win over Paraguay, while Australia earned an impressive 2-0 victory over Turkey. A win here would put either side in prime position to reach the knockout stage.

The U.S. looked extremely sharp in its opener, creating chances consistently and showcasing the attacking talent of Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun. And that came against a Paraguay side with an excellent defensive track record.

Playing on home soil remains a significant advantage for the USMNT, and the Americans possess more depth and pace than Australia across the front line. Australia is disciplined and difficult to break down, but the U.S. has more match-winners capable of deciding a game.

Both teams enter this match brimming with confidence after scoring multiple goals in their opening fixtures.

Australia is most dangerous when playing direct and attacking in transition, which they should be able to do this game with the US likely to control the majority of possession. While the United States prefers an aggressive, high-tempo approach, they showed in their opener that they're plenty capable of breaking down a compact D.

While a tie isn't the worst result for each side, the US can clinch a Round of 32 berth and seize control of the group with a win. I think they'll come out with a similar approach to what we saw against Paraguay, which can help the over hit.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans already played Paraguay on Friday. Their final two group-stage matches are against Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.