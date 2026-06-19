Marlins vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 19

Odds updated as of 7:12 a.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Miami Marlins and the San Francisco Giants.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Marlins vs Giants Game Info

Miami Marlins (37-38) vs. San Francisco Giants (31-43)

Date: Friday, June 19, 2026

Friday, June 19, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: Marlins.TV and NBCS-BA

Marlins vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIA: (-130) | SF: (+110)

MIA: (-130) | SF: (+110) Spread: MIA: +1.5 (-220) | SF: -1.5 (+180)

MIA: +1.5 (-220) | SF: -1.5 (+180) Total: 8 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Marlins vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Marlins) vs Landen Roupp (Giants) - 5-7, 0.00 ERA

Roupp (5-7) will get the nod for the Giants. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Marlins. The Giants have a 5-9-0 record against the spread in Roupp's starts. The Giants have been the underdog on the moneyline in nine of Roupp's starts this season, and they went 4-5 in those matchups.

Marlins vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (53.5%)

Marlins vs Giants Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Marlins vs. Giants reveal Miami as the favorite (-130) and San Francisco as the underdog (+110) on the road.

Marlins vs Giants Spread

The Giants are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Marlins. The Giants are +180 to cover, while the Marlins are -220 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Marlins vs Giants Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Marlins-Giants on June 19, with the over at -108 and the under at -112.

Bet on Miami Marlins vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Marlins vs Giants Betting Trends

The Marlins have come away with 22 wins in the 31 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Miami has a record of 13-6 when favored by -130 or more this year.

The Marlins and their opponents have gone over in 41 of their 74 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins are 36-38-0 against the spread in their 74 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Giants have gone 17-29 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 37% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, San Francisco has gone 13-14 (48.1%).

In the 72 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Giants, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 35 times (35-33-4).

The Giants have collected a 31-41-0 record against the spread this season (covering 43.1% of the time).

Marlins Player Leaders

Liam Hicks leads Miami with 68 hits, batting .280 this season with 21 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .362 and a slugging percentage of .477.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 34th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 37th in slugging.

Hicks will look for his 10th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .350 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, five walks and five RBIs.

Otto Lopez leads Miami in slugging percentage (.473) thanks to 27 extra-base hits. He's batting .336 with an on-base percentage of .368.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks first in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage.

Xavier Edwards has 80 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .375.

Jakob Marsee has four home runs, 18 RBI and a batting average of .202 this season.

Marsee takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a double, a home run and an RBI.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has a .360 on-base percentage and a .453 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Giants. He's batting .326.

He is second in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .325 with 15 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 11 walks. He's slugging .448 with an on-base percentage of .357.

He is third in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Casey Schmitt has totaled 75 hits, a team-high for the Giants.

Matt Chapman is batting .252 with 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 32 walks.

Marlins vs Giants Head to Head

4/26/2026: 6-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/25/2026: 6-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/24/2026: 9-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

9-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/26/2025: 12-5 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

12-5 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/25/2025: 8-5 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

8-5 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 6/24/2025: 4-2 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-2 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/1/2025: 4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/31/2025: 1-0 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

1-0 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/30/2025: 2-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

2-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/1/2024: 7-5 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!