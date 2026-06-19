Marlins vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 19
Odds updated as of 7:12 a.m.
Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Miami Marlins and the San Francisco Giants.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Marlins vs Giants Game Info
- Miami Marlins (37-38) vs. San Francisco Giants (31-43)
- Date: Friday, June 19, 2026
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida
- Coverage: Marlins.TV and NBCS-BA
Marlins vs Giants Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: MIA: (-130) | SF: (+110)
- Spread: MIA: +1.5 (-220) | SF: -1.5 (+180)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)
Marlins vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: TBA (Marlins) vs Landen Roupp (Giants) - 5-7, 0.00 ERA
Roupp (5-7) will get the nod for the Giants. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Marlins. The Giants have a 5-9-0 record against the spread in Roupp's starts. The Giants have been the underdog on the moneyline in nine of Roupp's starts this season, and they went 4-5 in those matchups.
Marlins vs Giants Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Giants win (53.5%)
Marlins vs Giants Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Marlins vs. Giants reveal Miami as the favorite (-130) and San Francisco as the underdog (+110) on the road.
Marlins vs Giants Spread
- The Giants are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Marlins. The Giants are +180 to cover, while the Marlins are -220 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Marlins vs Giants Over/Under
- A combined run total of 8 has been set for Marlins-Giants on June 19, with the over at -108 and the under at -112.
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Marlins vs Giants Betting Trends
- The Marlins have come away with 22 wins in the 31 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- Miami has a record of 13-6 when favored by -130 or more this year.
- The Marlins and their opponents have gone over in 41 of their 74 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Marlins are 36-38-0 against the spread in their 74 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Giants have gone 17-29 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 37% of those games).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, San Francisco has gone 13-14 (48.1%).
- In the 72 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Giants, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 35 times (35-33-4).
- The Giants have collected a 31-41-0 record against the spread this season (covering 43.1% of the time).
Marlins Player Leaders
- Liam Hicks leads Miami with 68 hits, batting .280 this season with 21 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .362 and a slugging percentage of .477.
- Among qualifying hitters, he is 34th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 37th in slugging.
- Hicks will look for his 10th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .350 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, five walks and five RBIs.
- Otto Lopez leads Miami in slugging percentage (.473) thanks to 27 extra-base hits. He's batting .336 with an on-base percentage of .368.
- Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks first in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage.
- Xavier Edwards has 80 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .375.
- Jakob Marsee has four home runs, 18 RBI and a batting average of .202 this season.
- Marsee takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a double, a home run and an RBI.
Giants Player Leaders
- Luis Arraez has a .360 on-base percentage and a .453 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Giants. He's batting .326.
- He is second in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.
- Jung Hoo Lee is batting .325 with 15 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 11 walks. He's slugging .448 with an on-base percentage of .357.
- He is third in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage in MLB.
- Casey Schmitt has totaled 75 hits, a team-high for the Giants.
- Matt Chapman is batting .252 with 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 32 walks.
Marlins vs Giants Head to Head
- 4/26/2026: 6-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 4/25/2026: 6-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 4/24/2026: 9-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 6/26/2025: 12-5 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 6/25/2025: 8-5 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)
- 6/24/2025: 4-2 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 6/1/2025: 4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 5/31/2025: 1-0 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 5/30/2025: 2-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
- 9/1/2024: 7-5 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)
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