World Cup Odds and Schedule for Today (Sunday, June 14, 2026)

The 2026 World Cup has arrived!

What should you expect from today's matches?

Here is today's schedule along with the FanDuel Sportsbook World Cup odds for each match.

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

Today's World Cup Odds and Schedule

Germany Moneyline: -2000

-2000 Draw: +1900

+1900 Curacao Moneyline: +3500

Goalscorer Odds

Player Odds Kai Havertz -170 Nick Woltemade -160 Jamal Musiala -125 Florian Wirtz -120 Leroy Sane -120 Felix Nmecha +260 Joshua Kimmich +270 View Full Table ChevronDown

Netherlands : -105

-105 Draw: +250

+250 Japan Moneyline: +280

Goalscorer Odds

Player Odds Memphis Depay +155 Donyell Malen +190 Cody Gakpo +220 Crysencio Summerville +270 Ayase Ueda +290 Justin Kluivert +300 Daizen Maeda +330 View Full Table ChevronDown

Ecuador: +140

+140 Draw: +180

+180 Ivory Coast Moneyline: +260

Goalscorer Odds

Player Odds Jordy Caicedo +200 Enner Valencia +240 Elye Wahi +320 Amad Diallo +440 Yan Diomande +450 Nicolas Pepe +470 Nilson Angulo +480 View Full Table ChevronDown

Sweden: -115

-115 Draw: +250

+250 Tunisia Moneyline: +350

Goalscorer Odds

Player Odds Alexander Isak +150 Viktor Gyokeres +150 Benjamin Nygren +260 Anthony Elanga +340 Firas Chaouat +390 Alexander Bernhardsson +420 Yasin Ayari +470 View Full Table ChevronDown

World Cup FAQ

Who does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans' first match was Friday against Paraguay. Their next matches are versus Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.