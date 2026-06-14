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World Cup Odds and Schedule for Today (Sunday, June 14, 2026)

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

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World Cup Odds and Schedule for Today (Sunday, June 14, 2026)

The 2026 World Cup has arrived!

What should you expect from today's matches?

Here is today's schedule along with the FanDuel Sportsbook World Cup odds for each match.

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

Today's World Cup Odds and Schedule

Germany vs. Curacao Odds, 1 p.m. ET

  • Germany Moneyline: -2000
  • Draw: +1900
  • Curacao Moneyline: +3500

Goalscorer Odds

Player
Odds
Kai Havertz-170
Nick Woltemade-160
Jamal Musiala-125
Florian Wirtz-120
Leroy Sane-120
Felix Nmecha+260
Joshua Kimmich+270

Netherlands vs. Japan Odds, 4 p.m. ET

  • Netherlands : -105
  • Draw: +250
  • Japan Moneyline: +280

Goalscorer Odds

Player
Odds
Memphis Depay+155
Donyell Malen+190
Cody Gakpo+220
Crysencio Summerville+270
Ayase Ueda+290
Justin Kluivert+300
Daizen Maeda+330

Ecuador vs. Ivory Coast Odds, 7 p.m. ET

  • Ecuador: +140
  • Draw: +180
  • Ivory Coast Moneyline: +260

Goalscorer Odds

Player
Odds
Jordy Caicedo+200
Enner Valencia+240
Elye Wahi+320
Amad Diallo+440
Yan Diomande+450
Nicolas Pepe+470
Nilson Angulo+480

Sweden vs. Tunisia Odds, 10 p.m. ET

  • Sweden: -115
  • Draw: +250
  • Tunisia Moneyline: +350

Goalscorer Odds

Player
Odds
Alexander Isak+150
Viktor Gyokeres+150
Benjamin Nygren+260
Anthony Elanga+340
Firas Chaouat+390
Alexander Bernhardsson+420
Yasin Ayari+470

World Cup FAQ

Who does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans' first match was Friday against Paraguay. Their next matches are versus Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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Which soccer bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's soccer odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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