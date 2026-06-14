World Cup Odds and Schedule for Today (Sunday, June 14, 2026)
The 2026 World Cup has arrived!
What should you expect from today's matches?
Here is today's schedule along with the FanDuel Sportsbook World Cup odds for each match.
Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.
Today's World Cup Odds and Schedule
Germany vs. Curacao Odds, 1 p.m. ET
- Germany Moneyline: -2000
- Draw: +1900
- Curacao Moneyline: +3500
Goalscorer Odds
Player
Odds
|Kai Havertz
|-170
|Nick Woltemade
|-160
|Jamal Musiala
|-125
|Florian Wirtz
|-120
|Leroy Sane
|-120
|Felix Nmecha
|+260
|Joshua Kimmich
|+270
Netherlands vs. Japan Odds, 4 p.m. ET
- Netherlands : -105
- Draw: +250
- Japan Moneyline: +280
Goalscorer Odds
Player
Odds
|Memphis Depay
|+155
|Donyell Malen
|+190
|Cody Gakpo
|+220
|Crysencio Summerville
|+270
|Ayase Ueda
|+290
|Justin Kluivert
|+300
|Daizen Maeda
|+330
Ecuador vs. Ivory Coast Odds, 7 p.m. ET
- Ecuador: +140
- Draw: +180
- Ivory Coast Moneyline: +260
Goalscorer Odds
Player
Odds
|Jordy Caicedo
|+200
|Enner Valencia
|+240
|Elye Wahi
|+320
|Amad Diallo
|+440
|Yan Diomande
|+450
|Nicolas Pepe
|+470
|Nilson Angulo
|+480
Sweden vs. Tunisia Odds, 10 p.m. ET
- Sweden: -115
- Draw: +250
- Tunisia Moneyline: +350
Goalscorer Odds
Player
Odds
|Alexander Isak
|+150
|Viktor Gyokeres
|+150
|Benjamin Nygren
|+260
|Anthony Elanga
|+340
|Firas Chaouat
|+390
|Alexander Bernhardsson
|+420
|Yasin Ayari
|+470
World Cup FAQ
Who does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?
The Americans' first match was Friday against Paraguay. Their next matches are versus Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25th).
When is the 2026 World Cup Final?
The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?
Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.