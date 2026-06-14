Germany vs. Curacao World Cup Predictions, Best Bets, Picks and Props for Today (June 14)

Germany vs Curacao Picks in Summary

Germany Over 1.5 First-Half Goals (-128)

Florian Wirtz Anytime Goalscorer (-135)

The 2026 World Cup is off and running!

At 1 p.m. ET today, Germany goes up against Curacao.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Best Bets Today: Germany vs. Curacao

On paper, this looks like one of the biggest mismatches of the group stage as Germany is -2000 to win.

Germany should control the ball for the vast majority of the match. Julian Nagelsmann's side will likely spend little time defending, and Curaçao should struggle to generate quality chances against one of the strongest squads in the group.

I like the Germans -- who boast a talented and deep attack -- to come out firing and score at least twice in the opening half.

Wirtz had an underwhelming club season with Liverpool, but don't let that fool you -- he's a World Class footballer who should spend a lot of time in dangerous areas in a match where Germany will probably dominate possession.

Wirtz totaled four goals and three assists for Germany in the last Nations League, and on a day when Germany are -142 to go over 3.5 goals, I like these -135 odds for him to open his World Cup goal account.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans already played Paraguay on Friday. Their final two group-stage matches are against Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.