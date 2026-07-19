World Cup Final Prediction Today: Argentina vs. Spain Lineups, Picks and Best Bets

The 2026 World Cup Final is set for today as Spain and Argentina will meet up at 3 p.m. ET.

What are the betting odds for the big game across a variety of markets?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

Spain vs. Argentina Prediction, Lineups: World Cup Final Picks

Argentina have shown incredible grit and fight in this tourney, but I think they’ll finally come undone against Spain.

Spain is fresh off maybe the most comprehensive showing of any team in any match this tourney in their 2-0 triumph over France. Spain controlled the game brilliantly in midfield, overpowering the French in the center of the park and making a loaded, high-powered France side look very pedestrian.

While Argentina’s midfield — led by Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernandez — should be able to put up a better fight than France’s midfield did, I still see this being a game where Spain control possession. That’ll likely force Argentina to play on the counter, and that’s not a strength of La Albiceleste as Argentina don’t have much pace in wide areas.

In truth, Argentina have struggled to control matches for much of the knockout rounds, only pouring it on it attack once their opponents opt to sit back. Well, sitting back and defending is not in Spain’s DNA, and I expect Spain to keep trying to play even if they get a lead.

This is a pretty even clash on paper, and Argentina have the greatest player in history. But I think Spain are just a bad matchup for an Argentina side that is not well-equipped to play on the counter. I am backing Spain — a team that is operating like a well-oiled machine — to win in regulation.

Spain vs Argentina Predicted Lineups

Spain

GK: Unai Simón

Unai Simón DEF: Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella

Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella MID: Rodri, Fabián Ruiz, Dani Olmo

Rodri, Fabián Ruiz, Dani Olmo FWD: Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, Alex Baena

Argentina

GK: Emiliano Martínez

Emiliano Martínez DEF: Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martínez, Nicolás Tagliafico

Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martínez, Nicolás Tagliafico MID: Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister, Giuliano Simeone

Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister, Giuliano Simeone FWD: Lionel Messi, Julián Álvarez

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain has -150 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.