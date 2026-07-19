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MLB Home Run Predictions Today: 5 Players Likely to Hit a Homer With Odds July 19, 2026

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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MLB Home Run Predictions Today: 5 Players Likely to Hit a Homer With Odds July 19, 2026
MLB Home Run Predictions Today: 5 Players Likely to Hit a Homer
⚾ MLB · TODAY'S SLATE · HOME RUN PREDICTIONS · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
Full Slate Across the League · All Odds FanDuel

Home Run Predictions: 5 Players Likely to Go Deep Today

Ranked picks across the full slate · All odds FanDuel

Listed players must be in the starting lineup for bets to stand · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook

Today's slate spans 15 games across the league. We pulled the five best home run prices directly from FanDuel's "To Hit a Home Run" market, spreading picks across different games rather than stacking one matchup.

⭐ Pick #1 · Astros DH 2:11 PM ET · Board's Shortest Price
Yordan Alvarez · Astros DH
+210

The shortest home run price on the entire slate. One of the most feared left-handed power bats in baseball, at home against the Orioles.

Orioles @ Astros · 2:11 PM ET · FanDuel odds shown
Pick #2 · Rockies DH/1B 3:11 PM ET
Hunter Goodman · Rockies 1B
+215

The second-shortest price on the entire slate, and it comes with a serious home-field advantage — Coors Field remains one of the friendliest parks in the sport for left it out over the fence.

Reds @ Rockies · 3:11 PM ET · FanDuel odds shown
Pick #3 · Phillies DH 1:36 PM ET
Kyle Schwarber · Phillies DH
+240

The top-priced power option in a home matchup against the Mets, and comfortably shorter than teammate Bryce Harper on this same market.

Mets @ Phillies · 1:36 PM ET · FanDuel odds shown
Pick #4 · Athletics C 4:06 PM ET
Shea Langeliers · Athletics C
+250

The top-priced power bat in this matchup against Washington, and just ahead of James Wood on the same board — one of the Athletics' most consistent home run threats all season.

Nationals @ Athletics · 4:06 PM ET · FanDuel odds shown
Pick #5 · Rays 3B 1:36 PM ET
Junior Caminero · Rays 3B
+280

Comfortably the top-priced Ray on this board, facing Boston on the road. One of the most explosive young power bats in the league right now.

Rays @ Red Sox · 1:36 PM ET · FanDuel odds shown
📋 A Note On Lineup Confirmation

Per FanDuel's own market rules, each listed player must be in the starting lineup for these bets to stand. Confirm official lineups closer to first pitch, since they can change.

⚠️ Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
FanDuel Sportsbook · MLB Home Run Props · Today's Full Slate
Bet Home Run Props on FanDuel Now
Alvarez +210 · Goodman +215 · Schwarber +240 · Langeliers +250 · Caminero +280
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · To Hit a Home Run: Yordan Alvarez +210 (Orioles @ Astros, 2:11 PM ET) · Hunter Goodman +215 (Reds @ Rockies, 3:11 PM ET) · Kyle Schwarber +240 (Mets @ Phillies, 1:36 PM ET) · Shea Langeliers +250 (Nationals @ Athletics, 4:06 PM ET) · Junior Caminero +280 (Rays @ Red Sox, 1:36 PM ET) · Listed player must be included in the starting lineup for bets to stand · All times Eastern · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

Home Run predictions today, July 19. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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