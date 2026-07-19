MLB Home Run Predictions Today: 5 Players Likely to Hit a Homer With Odds July 19, 2026

MLB Home Run Predictions Today: 5 Players Likely to Hit a Homer ⚾ ⚾ MLB · TODAY'S SLATE · HOME RUN PREDICTIONS · ALL ODDS FANDUEL Full Slate Across the League · All Odds FanDuel Home Run Predictions: 5 Players Likely to Go Deep Today Ranked picks across the full slate · All odds FanDuel Listed players must be in the starting lineup for bets to stand · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook Today's slate spans 15 games across the league. We pulled the five best home run prices directly from FanDuel's "To Hit a Home Run" market, spreading picks across different games rather than stacking one matchup. ⭐ Pick #1 · Astros DH 2:11 PM ET · Board's Shortest Price Yordan Alvarez · Astros DH +210 The shortest home run price on the entire slate. One of the most feared left-handed power bats in baseball, at home against the Orioles. Orioles @ Astros · 2:11 PM ET · FanDuel odds shown Pick #2 · Rockies DH/1B 3:11 PM ET Hunter Goodman · Rockies 1B +215 The second-shortest price on the entire slate, and it comes with a serious home-field advantage — Coors Field remains one of the friendliest parks in the sport for left it out over the fence. Reds @ Rockies · 3:11 PM ET · FanDuel odds shown Pick #3 · Phillies DH 1:36 PM ET Kyle Schwarber · Phillies DH +240 The top-priced power option in a home matchup against the Mets, and comfortably shorter than teammate Bryce Harper on this same market. Mets @ Phillies · 1:36 PM ET · FanDuel odds shown Pick #4 · Athletics C 4:06 PM ET Shea Langeliers · Athletics C +250 The top-priced power bat in this matchup against Washington, and just ahead of James Wood on the same board — one of the Athletics' most consistent home run threats all season. Nationals @ Athletics · 4:06 PM ET · FanDuel odds shown Pick #5 · Rays 3B 1:36 PM ET Junior Caminero · Rays 3B +280 Comfortably the top-priced Ray on this board, facing Boston on the road. One of the most explosive young power bats in the league right now. Rays @ Red Sox · 1:36 PM ET · FanDuel odds shown 📋 A Note On Lineup Confirmation Per FanDuel's own market rules, each listed player must be in the starting lineup for these bets to stand. Confirm official lineups closer to first pitch, since they can change. ⚠️ Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER. FanDuel Sportsbook · MLB Home Run Props · Today's Full Slate Bet Home Run Props on FanDuel Now Alvarez +210 · Goodman +215 · Schwarber +240 · Langeliers +250 · Caminero +280 Bet Now All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · To Hit a Home Run: Yordan Alvarez +210 (Orioles @ Astros, 2:11 PM ET) · Hunter Goodman +215 (Reds @ Rockies, 3:11 PM ET) · Kyle Schwarber +240 (Mets @ Phillies, 1:36 PM ET) · Shea Langeliers +250 (Nationals @ Athletics, 4:06 PM ET) · Junior Caminero +280 (Rays @ Red Sox, 1:36 PM ET) · Listed player must be included in the starting lineup for bets to stand · All times Eastern · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.