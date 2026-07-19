MLB Home Run Predictions Today: 5 Players Likely to Hit a Homer With Odds July 19, 2026

MLB Home Run Predictions Today: 5 Players Likely to Hit a Homer
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⚾ MLB · TODAY'S SLATE · HOME RUN PREDICTIONS · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
Full Slate Across the League · All Odds FanDuel
Home Run Predictions: 5 Players Likely to Go Deep Today
Ranked picks across the full slate · All odds FanDuel
Listed players must be in the starting lineup for bets to stand · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
Today's slate spans 15 games across the league. We pulled the five best home run prices directly from FanDuel's "To Hit a Home Run" market, spreading picks across different games rather than stacking one matchup.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · To Hit a Home Run: Yordan Alvarez +210 (Orioles @ Astros, 2:11 PM ET) · Hunter Goodman +215 (Reds @ Rockies, 3:11 PM ET) · Kyle Schwarber +240 (Mets @ Phillies, 1:36 PM ET) · Shea Langeliers +250 (Nationals @ Athletics, 4:06 PM ET) · Junior Caminero +280 (Rays @ Red Sox, 1:36 PM ET) · Listed player must be included in the starting lineup for bets to stand · All times Eastern · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
Home Run predictions today, July 19. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers atFanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Which bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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