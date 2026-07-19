World Cup Final Picks Today: Best Bets for Argentina vs. Spain (July 19)

Argentina vs. Spain World Cup Picks at a Glance

By Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ)

The 2026 World Cup final takes place today as Argentina battles Spain.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, how should you bet this match?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

Spain vs. Argentina Picks Today: World Cup Final Best Bets

Spain vs. Argentina Prediction: 1-1 Draw

Spain have been the tournament's most consistent side. Their process is repeatable, they rarely lose control of games, and while not always spectacular, they suffocate opponents with possession and defensive control.

Argentina are the complete opposite. Every game feels chaotic, driven by emotion and moments of brilliance rather than control. It's remarkable how different these finalists are, proving there is more than one way to win football matches.

Spain stifled France's fearsome attack in the semi-finals, limiting them to just 10 shots worth 0.31 xG, while Argentina picked their moment to strike against England, punishing the Three Lions as soon as they sensed weakness.

Picking a winner in this final is incredibly difficult, so I'd rather focus on something we've consistently seen from Argentina throughout the knockout stages: disruption.

Against England they repeatedly broke up play with tactical fouls, targeting Elliott Anderson and Jude Bellingham whenever England tried to build momentum. Both were fouled three times before half-time.

That approach is likely to be repeated here, with RODRI the obvious target.

Spain's midfield conductor controlled the semi-final against France, and Argentina simply cannot allow him similar freedom. Rodri was fouled three times by France, making RODRI 2+ FOULS WON the standout bet.

I'll also ladder the market with RODRI 3+ FOULS WON. If Argentina execute the same game plan they used against England, Rodri could spend the evening being kicked whenever he gets on the ball.

The other player who could be heavily involved is LAMINE YAMAL, although I prefer backing his FOULS COMMITTED rather than fouls won.

Yamal has committed 10 fouls across Spain's last three knockout games (5, 2 and 3), making the even-money odds on 2+ fouls committed look generous. He's naturally aggressive out of possession, but there's also every chance he retaliates if Argentina repeatedly target him physically.

His likely opponent, Nicolás Tagliafico, strengthens the case. The Argentina left-back has won 3.28 fouls per 90 at this World Cup and is excellent at drawing contact. Yamal's late foul on Kylian Mbappé in the semi-final showed exactly what he's capable of, and in what promises to be another feisty encounter, this looks an excellent angle.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain has -150 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.