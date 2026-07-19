World Cup Final Goalscorer Odds Today (Spain vs. Argentina): Goal Odds for Messi, Yamal

The 2026 World Cup Final is set as Spain and Argentina will play on Sunday, July 19th at 3 p.m. ET.

What are the anytime goal odds for every expected starter?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

Spain vs Argentina Goalscorer Odds: World Cup Final

Player Odds Lionel Messi +150 Mikel Oyarzabal +165 Lamine Yamal +240 Lautaro Martinez +260 Ferran Torres +260 Julian Alvarez +260 Nico Williams +310 View Full Table ChevronDown

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain has -150 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds.

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Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.