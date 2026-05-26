World Cup Betting Odds, Strategy Explained

The 2026 World Cup is likely to be one of the biggest sporting events in history, especially from a betting perspective.

If you're new to soccer betting, this article can help you get ready to bet on the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Betting Odds Explained

Moneylines in Soccer

The basic building block of sports betting is the moneyline, but unlike most American sports, soccer moneylines come in a 3-way format. This will likely confuse those who have bet on football, basketball, or baseball, as those classic American sports always have 2-way moneylines.

In soccer, you have 3 options: Team 1 wins, there is a draw, or Team 2 wins. This is called the 1x2 bet in soccer. You can bet on Team 1, the x (the draw), or Team 2. American odds express these outcomes with plus and minus numbers. A (-120) price on France means you must risk $120 to win $100. A (+260) line on Nigeria means a $100 stake returns $260 profit. A draw at (+300) pays $300 on a $100 wager.

That 3rd outcome can trip up a lot of American bettors. If you pick Brazil to win and they draw, you lose. You don't get your money back as you do in a 2-way market like the NFL if there is a tie.

What Odds Look Like In Different World Cup Markets

Outrights and futures: Odds to win the World Cup or to win a group appear months in advance. Spain at +450 to win it all suggests about an 18% chance to lift the trophy. Brazil at +800 suggests about 11%, as +800 is equivalent to "9 to 1" in fractional odds.

Goal totals: A 2.5-goal line with the over at -105 and the under at -115 shows the book shading under slightly. It is very common in soccer for the book to adjust the juice on the totals and not move the number off 2.5. Alternative totals like over 3.5 or under 1.5 at can provide higher payouts for bigger risks.

Asian handicaps: Lines like France -1.25 at -110 split your stake across the -1 and -1.5 bets on France. This means if France wins by 1 goal, you lose half of your bet (the -1.5 half) and push half (the -1 half). If they win by 2 goals, you win both halves for a full unit win. Likewise, -1.75 odds split your stake between the -1.5 and -2 lines.

Both Teams To Score: Odds like BTTS at yes -110 and no -110 show an even market. Oddsmakers evaluate attacking and defensive efficiency to set the original price, and then the market moves it into place. Player props like Mbappe to score at -120 are based on form, opponent strength, and penalty duties.

World Cup Betting Strategy for 2026

Betting draw lines when the market underestimates caution is going to be a better play in the group stage in 2026 than ever before, due to 32 teams advancing over the usual 16. There is less of an incentive to go for it -- especially as we get a game or two into the tourney for top teams who already have a win in the bank -- when a draw will do just fine.

Use Asian handicaps to tame heavy favorites. A -2 line at -110 means a refund on a 2‑goal win and a win on a 3‑goal blowout. It can beat laying, say, -500 on the moneyline.

Exploit live swings cautiously. An underdog scoring in the 5th minute could push a favorite’s line into plus money. If the favorite is dominating possession and just conceded on a counterattack, jumping on their live moneyline may be a savvy play. However, avoid chasing early goals in games with few scoring chances, as a comeback by the favored team is anything but a foregone conclusion under those circumstances.

Don't sleep on unders. The World Cup is going to be an event where there is money in the market from people who don't usually bet soccer. Typically, that kind of money in sports betting skews toward overs and favorites, which may make the 2026 World Cup a good time to take 'dogs and unders.

Frequently Asked Questions About World Cup Betting

What is the most popular World Cup bet?

Outright winner (who lifts the trophy) is the most popular single futures market. Match-by-match, the moneyline is the most popular individual game bet, followed by total goals over/under.

Does a draw count in World Cup match betting?

Yes, in group stage betting, all three outcomes — home win, draw, away win — are valid results. In knockout stage betting, most markets apply to 90 minutes only, meaning a draw after 90 minutes is a valid result even if extra time and penalties determine the actual winner. Always check FanDuel's market description.

What happens to my bet if a match goes to extra time?

If you bet on a team to "win" the match on FanDuel and the game ends in a draw after 90 minutes, your bet typically loses (for moneyline bets) or voids (for draw no bet markets). The "to advance" market covers extra time and penalties and is a separate bet type.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 on FanDuel Sportsbook, followed by France at +550 and England at +650.

Who is defending champion at the 2026 World Cup?

Argentina are the defending champions, having won the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in a penalty shootout against France.

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which soccer bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's soccer odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.