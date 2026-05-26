World Cup Futures Betting Guide

The 2026 World Cup is likely to be one of the biggest sporting events in history, especially from a betting perspective.

The tourney is approaching quickly, with the first match set for June 11.

What should you know about betting World Cup futures markets?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Betting Guide: World Cup Futures 2026

FIFA changed the World Cup format for this tourney, adding 16 additional teams and a whole extra round of knockout games. That has a knock-on impact in the futures world, and it makes this tourney an intriguing one for futures.

What Counts as a World Cup Futures Bet?

A futures bet is any wager that resolves well after you place it. The most obvious example is the outright winner market for the World Cup winner. Odds for the 2026 World Cup champion have been up for over a year, and right now have Spain (+450), France (+550), England (+650), Brazil (+800), Argentina (+800), and 43 others with increasingly longer odds all the way up to (+50000).

The outright championship bet isn’t the only World Cup future on the board. FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds offer lines on group winners, qualification for the knockout rounds, best 3rd‑place finisher, stage of elimination, and odds just to reach the finals or semifinals. Those are just the team futures.

Player futures at the 2026 World Cup include the Golden Boot (most goals), Golden Ball (player of the tournament), Golden Glove (best goalkeeper), Young Player award and national team top scorer markets. Tournament props let you bet on total red cards, total goals across all matches, or even which continent lifts the trophy.

Why Bet World Cup Futures Instead Of Single Matches?

In general, the World Cup can be a tricky event for sportsbooks because national teams don't play many matches and the top nations rarely meet up against each other.

While futures bets require patience and can potentially tie up money for an extended period of time, they're also a fun and unique way to get exposure to a big event like the World Cup.

Let's look at the market shape of the 2026 World Cup outrights compared to those from 2014-2022 World Cups. Market shape measures the distribution of win probabilities in the futures market and quantifies how top-heavy or evenly spread they are. The 2026 World Cup futures odds are tangibly different from odds sets in the past. Take a look:

Rank 2014 Share 2018 Share 2022 Share 2026 Share Top 4 63.70% 58.50% 50.80% 46.40% Top 8 78.80% 84.30% 79.20% 70.70% Top 16 94.20% 96.30% 94.00% 86.20%

This simple chart tells us so much about how oddsmakers and early World Cup bettors are approaching futures in 2026. The top-4 most-likely teams to win the championship, which this year are Spain, France, England, and Brazil, do not even account for 50% of the equity in the tournament. That is rare.

Equally as rare is the fact that the top-16 most-likely champions account for less than 90% of the market's equity. In some World Cups, that share is closer to 100% than it is to 90%. The change in format may introduce more variance than what we're used to -- or at least it looks like the market is expecting that.

Frequently Asked Questions About World Cup Betting

What is the most popular World Cup bet?

Outright winner (who lifts the trophy) is the most popular single futures market. Match-by-match, the moneyline is the most popular individual game bet, followed by total goals over/under.

Does a draw count in World Cup match betting?

Yes, in group stage betting, all three outcomes — home win, draw, away win — are valid results. In knockout stage betting, most markets apply to 90 minutes only, meaning a draw after 90 minutes is a valid result even if extra time and penalties determine the actual winner. Always check FanDuel's market description.

What happens to my bet if a match goes to extra time?

If you bet on a team to "win" the match on FanDuel and the game ends in a draw after 90 minutes, your bet typically loses (for moneyline bets) or voids (for draw no bet markets). The "to advance" market covers extra time and penalties and is a separate bet type.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 on FanDuel Sportsbook, followed by France at +550 and England at +650.

Who is defending champion at the 2026 World Cup?

Argentina are the defending champions, having won the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in a penalty shootout against France.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.