WNBA Player Prop Picks Today: Best Bets Including Allisha Gray for Sunday, August 16
WNBA Betting Picks in Summary
- Allisha Gray to score 10+ points
- Alyssa Thomas to score 10+ points
- Aliyah Boston to score 10+ points
- Kamilla Cardoso to score 10+ points
Three games headline Sunday's WNBA slate, and the points props board is stacked with some of the shortest, safest prices we've seen all season.
All WNBA player props odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published. Listed players must be in the starting lineup for bets to stand.
WNBA Predictions and Picks for Sunday, August 16
Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream (Sun, 5:00 p.m. ET)
Allisha Gray To Score 10+ Points (-3500)
To Score 10+ Points
The single shortest price on the entire board — Gray has been a genuinely automatic scoring floor for Atlanta all season, and this number reflects it.
Aliyah Boston To Score 10+ Points (-1100)
To Score 10+ Points
Indiana's clear top scoring option, and one of the shortest prices on the entire slate in her own right.
Chicago Sky at Seattle Storm (Sun, 5:00 p.m. ET)
Kamilla Cardoso To Score 10+ Points (-560)
To Score 10+ Points
The top-priced Sky player on this board, comfortably ahead of both Natasha Cloud and DiJonai Carrington on the same market.
Portland Fire at Phoenix Mercury (Sun, 7:00 p.m. ET)
Alyssa Thomas To Score 10+ Points (-1200)
To Score 10+ Points
One of the shortest prices on the entire board tonight — Thomas has been a reliably efficient scoring option for Phoenix all year.
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Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.
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