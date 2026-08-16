WNBA Player Prop Picks Today: Best Bets Including Allisha Gray for Sunday, August 16

WNBA Betting Picks in Summary

Allisha Gray to score 10+ points

Alyssa Thomas to score 10+ points

Aliyah Boston to score 10+ points

Kamilla Cardoso to score 10+ points

Three games headline Sunday's WNBA slate, and the points props board is stacked with some of the shortest, safest prices we've seen all season.

All WNBA player props odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published. Listed players must be in the starting lineup for bets to stand.

WNBA Predictions and Picks for Sunday, August 16

Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream (Sun, 5:00 p.m. ET)

To Score 10+ Points Allisha Gray Aug 16 5:00pm ET More odds in Sportsbook

The single shortest price on the entire board — Gray has been a genuinely automatic scoring floor for Atlanta all season, and this number reflects it.

To Score 10+ Points Aliyah Boston Aug 16 5:00pm ET More odds in Sportsbook

Indiana's clear top scoring option, and one of the shortest prices on the entire slate in her own right.

Chicago Sky at Seattle Storm (Sun, 5:00 p.m. ET)

To Score 10+ Points Kamilla Cardoso Aug 16 5:00pm ET More odds in Sportsbook

The top-priced Sky player on this board, comfortably ahead of both Natasha Cloud and DiJonai Carrington on the same market.

Portland Fire at Phoenix Mercury (Sun, 7:00 p.m. ET)

To Score 10+ Points Alyssa Thomas Aug 16 7:00pm ET More odds in Sportsbook

One of the shortest prices on the entire board tonight — Thomas has been a reliably efficient scoring option for Phoenix all year.

See all player props and odds on FanDuel Sportsbook. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.