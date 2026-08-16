Angels vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 16

Odds updated as of 11:11 p.m.

The Sunday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Angels and the Kansas City Royals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Angels vs Royals Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (48-75) vs. Kansas City Royals (50-73)

Date: Sunday, August 16, 2026

Sunday, August 16, 2026 Time: 4:07 p.m. ET

4:07 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ABTV and Royals.TV

Angels vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAA: (-156) | KC: (+144)

LAA: (-156) | KC: (+144) Spread: LAA: -1.5 (+126) | KC: +1.5 (-152)

LAA: -1.5 (+126) | KC: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Angels vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Johnson (Angels) - 2-6, 6.71 ERA vs Noah Cameron (Royals) - 6-8, 4.45 ERA

The probable pitchers are Ryan Johnson (2-6) for the Angels and Noah Cameron (6-8) for the Royals. Johnson's team is 4-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. This will be Johnson's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. The Royals are 8-12-0 ATS in Cameron's 20 starts with a set spread. The Royals are 2-11 in Cameron's 13 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Angels vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Royals win (56.4%)

Angels vs Royals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Angels-Royals, Los Angeles is the favorite at -156, and Kansas City is +144 playing on the road.

Angels vs Royals Spread

The Angels are hosting the Royals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Angels are +126 to cover the runline, with the Royals being -152.

Angels vs Royals Over/Under

The over/under for Angels-Royals on Aug. 16 is 8. The over is -104, and the under is -118.

Bet on Los Angeles Angels vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Angels vs Royals Betting Trends

The Angels have come away with 12 wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Los Angeles has been a moneyline favorite of -156 or better three times, losing every contest.

The Angels and their opponents have hit the over in 51 of their 122 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Angels are 63-59-0 against the spread in their 122 games that had a posted line this season.

The Royals have been the moneyline underdog 82 total times this season. They've gone 31-51 in those games.

Kansas City has a record of 5-9 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +144 or longer (35.7%).

The Royals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 56 times this season for a 56-60-2 record against the over/under.

The Royals have put together a 57-61-0 record against the spread this season (covering 48.3% of the time).

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout leads Los Angeles in OBP (.386) and total hits (92) this season. He's batting .244 batting average while slugging .448.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 96th, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 51st in slugging.

Trout hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Zach Neto leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.413) thanks to 46 extra-base hits. He's batting .225 with an on-base percentage of .310.

He is 122nd in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage and 87th in slugging in the major leagues.

Nolan Schanuel has 103 hits this season and has a slash line of .273/.351/.387.

Schanuel has recorded a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, four walks and five RBIs.

Vaughn Grissom has been key for Los Angeles with 69 hits, an OBP of .305 plus a slugging percentage of .377.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has accumulated a .358 on-base percentage and a .447 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Royals. He's batting .285.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 18th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 35th and he is 54th in slugging.

Witt brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double and four walks.

Jac Caglianone paces his team with 112 hits. He has a batting average of .273 while slugging .495 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 38th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

Carter Jensen has 24 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 46 walks while hitting .219.

Salvador Perez is hitting .216 with 17 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 18 walks.

Angels vs Royals Head to Head

8/14/2026: 7-6 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

7-6 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 4/26/2026: 11-9 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

11-9 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 4/25/2026: 12-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

12-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/24/2026: 6-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/25/2025: 9-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/24/2025: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/23/2025: 8-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

8-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/4/2025: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/3/2025: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-3 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/2/2025: 5-1 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

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