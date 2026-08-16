Angels vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 16
Odds updated as of 11:11 p.m.
The Sunday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Angels and the Kansas City Royals.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Angels vs Royals Game Info
- Los Angeles Angels (48-75) vs. Kansas City Royals (50-73)
- Date: Sunday, August 16, 2026
- Time: 4:07 p.m. ET
- Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California
- Coverage: ABTV and Royals.TV
Angels vs Royals Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: LAA: (-156) | KC: (+144)
- Spread: LAA: -1.5 (+126) | KC: +1.5 (-152)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)
Angels vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Ryan Johnson (Angels) - 2-6, 6.71 ERA vs Noah Cameron (Royals) - 6-8, 4.45 ERA
The probable pitchers are Ryan Johnson (2-6) for the Angels and Noah Cameron (6-8) for the Royals. Johnson's team is 4-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. This will be Johnson's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. The Royals are 8-12-0 ATS in Cameron's 20 starts with a set spread. The Royals are 2-11 in Cameron's 13 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Angels vs Royals Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Royals win (56.4%)
Angels vs Royals Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Angels-Royals, Los Angeles is the favorite at -156, and Kansas City is +144 playing on the road.
Angels vs Royals Spread
- The Angels are hosting the Royals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Angels are +126 to cover the runline, with the Royals being -152.
Angels vs Royals Over/Under
- The over/under for Angels-Royals on Aug. 16 is 8. The over is -104, and the under is -118.
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Angels vs Royals Betting Trends
- The Angels have come away with 12 wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This season Los Angeles has been a moneyline favorite of -156 or better three times, losing every contest.
- The Angels and their opponents have hit the over in 51 of their 122 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Angels are 63-59-0 against the spread in their 122 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Royals have been the moneyline underdog 82 total times this season. They've gone 31-51 in those games.
- Kansas City has a record of 5-9 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +144 or longer (35.7%).
- The Royals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 56 times this season for a 56-60-2 record against the over/under.
- The Royals have put together a 57-61-0 record against the spread this season (covering 48.3% of the time).
Angels Player Leaders
- Mike Trout leads Los Angeles in OBP (.386) and total hits (92) this season. He's batting .244 batting average while slugging .448.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 96th, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 51st in slugging.
- Trout hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.
- Zach Neto leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.413) thanks to 46 extra-base hits. He's batting .225 with an on-base percentage of .310.
- He is 122nd in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage and 87th in slugging in the major leagues.
- Nolan Schanuel has 103 hits this season and has a slash line of .273/.351/.387.
- Schanuel has recorded a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, four walks and five RBIs.
- Vaughn Grissom has been key for Los Angeles with 69 hits, an OBP of .305 plus a slugging percentage of .377.
Royals Player Leaders
- Bobby Witt Jr. has accumulated a .358 on-base percentage and a .447 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Royals. He's batting .285.
- Including all qualified hitters, he is 18th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 35th and he is 54th in slugging.
- Witt brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double and four walks.
- Jac Caglianone paces his team with 112 hits. He has a batting average of .273 while slugging .495 with an on-base percentage of .325.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he is 38th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.
- Carter Jensen has 24 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 46 walks while hitting .219.
- Salvador Perez is hitting .216 with 17 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 18 walks.
Angels vs Royals Head to Head
- 8/14/2026: 7-6 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: +100)
- 4/26/2026: 11-9 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)
- 4/25/2026: 12-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 4/24/2026: 6-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 9/25/2025: 9-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 9/24/2025: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 9/23/2025: 8-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 9/4/2025: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 9/3/2025: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 9/2/2025: 5-1 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
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