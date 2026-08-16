Giants vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 16

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Sunday includes the San Francisco Giants facing the Colorado Rockies.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game.

Giants vs Rockies Game Info

San Francisco Giants (51-72) vs. Colorado Rockies (49-74)

Date: Sunday, August 16, 2026

Sunday, August 16, 2026 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and Rockies.TV

Giants vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-134) | COL: (+116)

SF: (-134) | COL: (+116) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+164) | COL: +1.5 (-200)

SF: -1.5 (+164) | COL: +1.5 (-200) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Giants vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Blade Tidwell (Giants) - 0-0, 2.78 ERA vs Gabriel Hughes (Rockies) - 0-4, 5.61 ERA

The Giants will give the nod to Blade Tidwell and the Rockies will counter with Gabriel Hughes (0-4, 5.61 ERA). Tidwell has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. This will be Tidwell's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. The Rockies are 1-5-0 ATS in Hughes' six starts with a set spread. The Rockies were the underdog on the moneyline for five Hughes starts this season -- they lost all of the games.

Giants vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (60.1%)

Giants vs Rockies Moneyline

The Giants vs Rockies moneyline has San Francisco as a -134 favorite, while Colorado is a +116 underdog on the road.

Giants vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the run line against the Giants. The Rockies are -200 to cover, and the Giants are +164.

Giants vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for the Giants versus Rockies game on Aug. 16 has been set at 8, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Giants vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Giants have won in 20, or 47.6%, of the 42 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

San Francisco has a record of 8-9 when favored by -134 or more this year.

The Giants' games have gone over the total in 55 of their 120 opportunities.

The Giants are 55-65-0 against the spread in their 120 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline 116 total times this season. They've gone 46-70 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Colorado has a record of 39-64 (37.9%).

The Rockies have played in 120 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 58 times (58-59-3).

The Rockies have put together a 64-56-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53.3% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee leads San Francisco with an OBP of .329, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .435. He's batting .293 on the season.

Among all qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 79th, and he is 62nd in slugging.

Rafael Devers is batting .244 with 29 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 52 walks. He's slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 96th, his on-base percentage 93rd, and his slugging percentage 36th.

Devers enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .118 with two doubles, four walks and two RBIs.

Willy Adames is batting .224 with a .413 slugging percentage and 48 RBI this year.

Adames has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .313 with a double and three walks.

Bryce Eldridge is batting .246 with a .337 OBP and 31 RBI for San Francisco this season.

Eldridge heads into this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with a double, two home runs, a walk and three RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Jake McCarthy is batting .296 with 25 doubles, seven triples, 13 home runs and 19 walks. He's slugging .496 with an on-base percentage of .332.

He is ninth in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

TJ Rumfield's .371 on-base percentage and .448 slugging percentage are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .291.

His batting average ranks 12th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 15th, and he is 51st in slugging.

Hunter Goodman paces the Rockies with 104 hits.

Willi Castro is hitting .262 with 18 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 34 walks.

Giants vs Rockies Head to Head

8/15/2026: 7-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

7-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 8/14/2026: 5-2 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-2 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/12/2026: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/11/2026: 4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/10/2026: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/9/2026: 8-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/5/2026: 7-6 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 13, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

7-6 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 13, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 7/3/2026: 15-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

15-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/31/2026: 19-6 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

19-6 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/30/2026: 8-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

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