Rangers vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 16

Odds updated as of 12:13 a.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the Texas Rangers play the Athletics.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rangers vs Athletics Game Info

Texas Rangers (60-63) vs. Athletics (48-74)

Date: Sunday, August 16, 2026

Sunday, August 16, 2026 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and RSN

Rangers vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-158) | OAK: (+146)

TEX: (-158) | OAK: (+146) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (-102) | OAK: +1.5 (-118)

TEX: -1.5 (-102) | OAK: +1.5 (-118) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Rangers vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cody Bradford (Rangers) - 0-1, 2.38 ERA vs Jacob Lopez (Athletics) - 5-4, 5.38 ERA

The Rangers will give the nod to Cody Bradford (0-1) versus the Athletics and Jacob Lopez (5-4). Bradford has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Bradford's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Athletics have a 7-9-0 ATS record in Lopez's 16 starts with a set spread. The Athletics are 6-8 in Lopez's 14 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rangers vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (50.1%)

Rangers vs Athletics Moneyline

The Rangers vs Athletics moneyline has the Rangers as a -158 favorite, while the Athletics are a +146 underdog at home.

Rangers vs Athletics Spread

The Rangers are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Rangers are -102 to cover, while the Athletics are -118 to cover.

Rangers vs Athletics Over/Under

A total of 9.5 runs has been set for the Rangers-Athletics game on Aug. 16, with the over available at +100 and the under at -122.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Athletics on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Rangers have come away with 30 wins in the 62 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season, the Rangers have come away with a win five times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -158 or better on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have hit the over in 63 of their 122 games with a total this season.

The Rangers have posted a record of 55-67-0 against the spread this season.

The Athletics have gone 32-53 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 37.6% of those games).

The Athletics have a record of 5-15 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer (25%).

The Athletics have played in 122 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 62 times (62-58-2).

The Athletics have collected a 56-66-0 record against the spread this season (covering 45.9% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Brandon Nimmo has an OPS of .775, fueled by an OBP of .338 and a team-best slugging percentage of .437 this season. He has a .271 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 62nd in slugging.

Ezequiel Duran leads Texas with 106 hits. He is batting .268 this season and has 39 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .441 with an on-base percentage of .323.

His batting average is 46th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 86th, and his slugging percentage 60th.

Joc Pederson has collected 79 base hits, an OBP of .343 and a slugging percentage of .505 this season.

Jake Burger is batting .234 with a .295 OBP and 71 RBI for Texas this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .245 with 27 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 53 walks. He's slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 93rd in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Soderstrom enters this matchup on an 11-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .270 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs, five walks and six RBIs.

Jeff McNeil is batting .263 with 15 doubles, five home runs and 25 walks. He's slugging .353 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Jacob Wilson is hitting .269 with 16 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 12 walks.

Zack Gelof has 12 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 17 walks while batting .278.

Rangers vs Athletics Head to Head

8/14/2026: 8-3 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -106, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-3 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -106, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/26/2026: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/25/2026: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/24/2026: 8-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/16/2026: 9-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

9-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/15/2026: 6-5 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

6-5 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 4/14/2026: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/13/2026: 8-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/31/2025: 9-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

9-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/30/2025: 9-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

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