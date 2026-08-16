Cubs vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 16

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

The Chicago Cubs are among the MLB squads busy on Sunday, up against the St. Louis Cardinals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cubs vs Cardinals Game Info

Chicago Cubs (72-52) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (62-61)

Date: Sunday, August 16, 2026

Sunday, August 16, 2026 Time: 3:15 p.m. ET

3:15 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: ABC

Cubs vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-162) | STL: (+136)

CHC: (-162) | STL: (+136) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+134) | STL: +1.5 (-162)

CHC: -1.5 (+134) | STL: +1.5 (-162) Total: 9 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Cubs vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera (Cubs) - 5-4, 5.10 ERA vs Hunter Dobbins (Cardinals) - 2-3, 3.40 ERA

The Cubs will call on Edward Cabrera (5-4) against the Cardinals and Hunter Dobbins (2-3). Cabrera's team is 7-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Cabrera's team has been victorious in 60% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 6-4. The Cardinals are 4-2-0 against the spread when Dobbins starts. The Cardinals have a 2-4 record in Dobbins' six starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Cubs vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (62.2%)

Cubs vs Cardinals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cubs-Cardinals, Chicago is the favorite at -162, and St. Louis is +136 playing on the road.

Cubs vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are +1.5 on the run line against the Cubs. The Cardinals are -162 to cover, and the Cubs are +134.

Cubs vs Cardinals Over/Under

Cubs versus Cardinals on Aug. 16 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -104 and the under set at -118.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Cubs have been victorious in 46, or 58.2%, of the 79 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Chicago has come away with a win 14 times in 21 chances when named as a favorite of at least -162 on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have hit the over in 64 of their 119 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 119 games with a line this season, the Cubs have a mark of 60-59-0 against the spread.

The Cardinals have put together a 39-43 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.6% of those games).

St. Louis has a 9-10 record (winning 47.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer.

The Cardinals have played in 119 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 47 times (47-65-7).

The Cardinals have collected a 64-55-0 record ATS this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago in OBP (.375), slugging percentage (.530) and total hits (130) this season. He has a .277 batting average.

Among the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 11th in slugging.

Alex Bregman has 23 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 61 walks. He's batting .253 and slugging .405 with an on-base percentage of .344.

He is 76th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 95th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Nico Hoerner has 125 hits this season and has a slash line of .259/.319/.361.

Seiya Suzuki has been key for Chicago with 110 hits, an OBP of .364 plus a slugging percentage of .488.

Suzuki has safely hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson has a team-best slugging percentage (.484) and paces the Cardinals in hits (132). He's batting .285 and with an on-base percentage of .353.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he is 16th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage.

Jordan Walker is hitting .280 with 24 doubles, 23 home runs and 40 walks. He's slugging .482 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 25th, his on-base percentage is 57th, and he is 29th in slugging.

JJ Wetherholt is batting .241 with 12 doubles, 16 home runs and 61 walks.

Ivan Herrera paces his team with a .360 OBP.

Cubs vs Cardinals Head to Head

8/15/2026: 8-4 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

8-4 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 8/14/2026: 3-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +170)

3-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +170) 7/30/2026: 4-2 CHC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

4-2 CHC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 7/29/2026: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -125, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -125, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/28/2026: 10-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/5/2026: 6-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/3/2026: 17-1 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

17-1 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/31/2026: 5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/30/2026: 6-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/29/2026: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

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