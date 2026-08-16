MLB Home Run Picks Today: 4 Best Bets Including Yordan Alvarez for Sunday, August 16

MLB Betting Picks in Summary

Yordan Alvarez to hit a home run

Kyle Schwarber to hit a home run

Matt Olson to hit a home run

Griffin Conine to hit a home run

A full Sunday slate across the league brings four home run prices worth a look, spread across four different games rather than stacked into a single lineup.

All MLB player props odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds and may change after this article is published. Listed players must be in the starting lineup for bets to stand.

MLB Predictions and Picks for Sunday, August 16

Mariners at Astros (Sun, 7:21 p.m. ET)

To Hit A Home Run Yordan Alvarez Aug 16 7:21pm ET More odds in Sportsbook

Comfortably the shortest home run price on Sunday's entire slate, at home against Seattle, well ahead of Cal Raleigh on the same board.

Phillies at Twins (Sun, 2:11 p.m. ET)

To Hit A Home Run Kyle Schwarber Aug 16 2:11pm ET More odds in Sportsbook

The top-priced Phillie on the road against Minnesota, comfortably ahead of Bryce Harper on this same market.

Diamondbacks at Braves (Sun, 1:36 p.m. ET)

To Hit A Home Run Matt Olson Aug 16 1:36pm ET More odds in Sportsbook

The top-priced Brave at home against Arizona, edging out Corbin Carroll and Ronald Acuña Jr. on this same board.

Marlins at Reds (Sun, 1:41 p.m. ET)

To Hit A Home Run Griffin Conine Aug 16 1:41pm ET More odds in Sportsbook

A genuine value play deeper into this board — Conine sits right alongside Sal Stewart and JJ Bleday in price on the road against Cincinnati, in a Marlins lineup that's had several names trading off the hot bat this stretch.

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