MLB Picks Today: 3 MLB Best Bets and Predictions for Thursday, August 6, 2026

MLB Betting Picks in Summary

White Sox-Red Sox Over 9.0 Runs (-108)

Jac Caglianone to Record 2+ Hits/Runs/RBI (-135)

Fernando Tatis Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+450)

Baseball has you covered if you want a large inventory of options to bet.

From moneylines to player props to NRFI wagers, we have plenty of ways each day to bet the long, arduous MLB schedule.

Using the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, what are the best MLB bets for today?

This article includes some of the top bets from our other MLB content. All MLB odds via FanDuel, and they may change after this article is published.

MLB Picks and Predictions for Today

White Sox vs. Red Sox, 7:11 p.m. ET

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Luis Castillo is making his Chicago White Sox debut while the Boston Red Sox turn to Ranger Suarez. I think the recipe is set for some offensive fireworks.

Castillo’s numbers have taken a step back this year as he’s pitched to a 4.39 SIERA and 19.4% K rate, with that strikeout rate being a career-worst mark. He has really struggled away from pitcher-friendly T-Mobile park, allowing a .364 wOBA on the road, and he no longer gets to call T-Mobile his home park.

Today, Castillo is facing a Boston offense that is red-hot, ranking fifth in second-half wOBA (.347) and first in second-half home runs (31).

While Suarez is having a nice season (3.55 SIERA), this is a tough matchup for him as Chicago brings plenty of pop to the table. Against lefties, the White Sox are 10th in wOBA this year (.312) with the ninth-most homers.

Given the over-the-fence power both of these lineups possess as well as a wind-blowing-out day at hitter-friendly Fenway, I like the over.

Twins vs. Royals, 7:41 p.m. ET

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Bailey Ober is getting the ball for the Minnesota Twins, and that puts me on Jac Caglianone to notch two-plus H/R/RBI.

Ober is getting rocked by left-handed hitters, posting a 5.62 xFIP in the split, compared to a 3.59 xFIP in righty-righty matchups. Lefty bats have tagged him for 1.95 jacks per nine, and he’s got an ugly 6.47 expected ERA over his previous seven starts.

Caglianone is in the midst of a breakout season, generating a .351 expected wOBA and 18 tanks. He’s at his best versus RHPs, racking up a .346 wOBA and 45.3% hard-hit rate in the split. At home with the platoon advantage, his wOBA jumps to .382, and he’s hit eight dingers in 142 plate appearances.

Caglianone is swinging it well right now, registering a .369 wOBA and two homers over his last 29 plate appearances. He can keep it going versus Ober and Minnesota Twins bullpen that has the fourth-worst xFIP in 2026.

Padres at Diamondbacks, 9:41 p.m. ET

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I put Fernando Tatis Jr. in yesterday’s HR article, and he came through with a looooong bomb to center. I’m going to press my luck and go back to the San Diego Padres‘ star today.

He’s set to face lefty Kohl Drake, who has only 13 MLB frames to his name. In that tiny sample, Drake has surrendered a 57.5% fly-ball rate, and over a 66.1-inning Triple-A season this year, Drake had a meh 19.3% K rate while letting up 1.49 homers per nine.

Tatis has mashed his way to a .368 wOBA against left-handers, and while his HR output is down this year, he’s clearly still got pop as — after yesterday’s tank — he’s the only player in the bigs with multiple homers of at least 465 feet.

With a .390 wOBA over his past 35 plate appearances, Tatis is in a groove, and I like these odds for him to launch another homer.

MLB Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

What does +310 mean on an MLB home run prop bet?

A +310 line means a $100 bet returns $310 in profit if the player homers. You can bet any amount — a $10 bet at +310 returns $31 in profit. The number reflects the implied probability the sportsbook assigns to the event (roughly 24% for +310 odds).

Can I parlay home run props together on FanDuel?

Yes. FanDuel allows you to parlay multiple HR props as a standard parlay or as part of a Same Game Parlay (SGP) within a single game. All legs must win for the parlay to pay out.

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.