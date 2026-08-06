MLB Props Today: 3 Best MLB Prop Bets for Thursday, August 6, 2026

Top MLB Player Props at a Glance

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips each day -- from home runs to strikeouts to total bases and much more.

Here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. You can also check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.as well as our MLB projections.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Check out the top MLB home run picks for today.

MLB Prop Bets: MLB Props for Today

Tigers vs. Mariners, 4:11 p.m. ET

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Framber Valdez gets a park-factor boost today in Seattle, and I like him to record at least 18 outs versus the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle is next to last in wOBA versus southpaws (.290) with the 10th-highest strikeout rate (23.8%) in the split. They’re also 25th in home wOBA (.306) with the third-highest K rate (23.6%).

Valdez has taken a step back this season, but he’s still got a high ground-ball rate (53.5%). Getting grounders gives him chances to amass quick outs as well as avoid the long-ball, which should help have a good outing and work deep into the game.

Framer has completed seven frames in two of his past four starts, and given the matchup and pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park, Valdez can have another long outing on Thursday afternoon.

Twins vs. Royals, 7:41 p.m. ET

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Bailey Ober is getting the ball for the Minnesota Twins, and that puts me on Jac Caglianone to notch two-plus H/R/RBI.

Ober is getting rocked by left-handed hitters, posting a 5.62 xFIP in the split, compared to a 3.59 xFIP in righty-righty matchups. Lefty bats have tagged him for 1.95 jacks per nine, and he’s got an ugly 6.47 expected ERA over his previous seven starts.

Caglianone is in the midst of a breakout season, generating a .351 expected wOBA and 18 tanks. He’s at his best versus RHPs, racking up a .346 wOBA and 45.3% hard-hit rate in the split. At home with the platoon advantage, his wOBA jumps to .382, and he’s hit eight dingers in 142 plate appearances.

Caglianone is swinging it well right now, registering a .369 wOBA and two homers over his last 29 plate appearances. He can keep it going versus Ober and Minnesota bullpen that has the fourth-worst xFIP in 2026.

Padres vs. Diamondbacks, 9:41 p.m. ET

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Lars Nootbaar hit leadoff last night for the Arizona Diamondbacks after being slotted sixth in his first game with the team. If he’s atop the lineup again today, which is what I’m expecting, these -120 odds for him to tally 2+ H/R/RBI are appealing.

Back in 2024, Nootbar was viewed as one of the game’s better young outfielders as he generated a .358 expected wOBA. He struggled to a .317 expected wOBA in 2025 and has dealt with injuries this campaign, logging just 192 plate appearances.

Nootbar has put up a respectable .332 wOBA against righties this season, and he’s up against Walker Buehler today.

Buehler has — at times — shown signs of turning things around this year, but he’s still got just a 4.46 SIERA and 8.5% swinging-strike rate. Lefties have a .348 wOBA against Buehler, and I like this spot for Nootbar, especially if he’s hitting leadoff again.

MLB Prop Bets -- Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

How do MLB player prop bet odds work?

MLB prop odds use the standard American (moneyline) format. A negative number shows how much you must wager to profit $100. A positive number shows how much a $100 bet returns in profit.

-110 odds — bet $110 to win $100

+130 odds — bet $100 to win $130

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

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Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.