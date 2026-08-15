WNBA Picks Today: 3 WNBA Best Bets & Player Props for Saturday, August 15, 2026

WNBA Best Bets at a Glance

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Best Bets and Predictions Today

New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun

New York has controlled this matchup twice already this season. The Liberty opened the year with a 106-75 victory over Connecticut on May 8 before winning 89-80 at Mohegan Sun Arena on June 8. That gives New York a combined winning margin of 40 points across the first two meetings.

The teams are also heading in very different directions. New York is 21-14 and has won eight of its last 10 games, while Connecticut is 8-24 and enters Saturday after a 104-69 loss to Atlanta. The Liberty are dealing with injuries of their own, but they have already beaten Connecticut comfortably both at home and on the road this season.

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Washington Mystics

Kiki Iriafen has been a consistent contributor in both categories for Washington, averaging 15.0 points and about nine rebounds per game this season. She also enters Saturday after recording 15 points and 13 rebounds against Las Vegas on Tuesday, giving her 28 combined points and rebounds.

Iriafen has shown she can clear this number in different ways. She finished with 22 points and nine rebounds against Dallas on July 31 and 20 points and 10 rebounds against Connecticut on July 28. She doesn't need a huge scoring night to reach 24 combined points if she continues producing.

Minnesota Lynx vs. Las Vegas Aces

Kayla McBride has been one of the WNBA’s most reliable outside shooters this season, making at least three 3-pointers in 19 games while shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc. She also recently produced her biggest shooting performance of the year, knocking down 10 threes and scoring 43 points on August 9.

Las Vegas has allowed opponents to shoot 35.3% from three, providing McBride with a reasonable matchup to continue that success. Minnesota also enters the game having already beaten the Aces 98-87 on August 8, and the Lynx are shooting 38.8% from three as a team. McBride only needs three makes to cash after repeatedly reaching that mark throughout the season.

WNBA Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What does the point spread mean in WNBA betting?

The point spread is a margin set by oddsmakers to level the playing field between two unevenly matched teams. For example, if the Dallas Wings are listed at -7.5, they need to win by 8 or more points for a bet on them to cash. Conversely, a bet on their opponent at +7.5 wins if that team loses by 7 or fewer points — or wins outright.

What is the moneyline?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team wins the game, with no spread involved. Favorites carry a negative number (e.g., -200, meaning you must risk $200 to win $100), while underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +170, meaning a $100 bet returns $170 profit).

How does the over/under (game total) work?

Oddsmakers set a projected combined score for the game, and bettors wager on whether the actual total will go over or under that number. For instance, if the total is set at 154.5 points, an over bet wins if both teams combine for 155 or more points. WNBA totals can swing based on pace of play, rest situations, and injuries, so it's worth tracking those factors before placing a total bet.

What are WNBA player props?

Player props are bets tied to an individual player's statistical performance rather than the game's outcome. Common prop bet markets include points scored, assists, rebounds, three-pointers made, and combinations of those stats.

Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.