Red Sox vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 15

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Saturday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Red Sox vs Pirates Game Info

Boston Red Sox (65-57) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (60-64)

Date: Saturday, August 15, 2026

Saturday, August 15, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: FOX

Red Sox vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-126) | PIT: (+108)

BOS: (-126) | PIT: (+108) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+136) | PIT: +1.5 (-164)

BOS: -1.5 (+136) | PIT: +1.5 (-164) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Red Sox vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray (Red Sox) - 14-3, 2.79 ERA vs Jared Jones (Pirates) - 2-4, 5.03 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Sonny Gray (14-3) to the mound, while Jared Jones (2-4) will answer the bell for the Pirates. Gray and his team are 14-7-0 ATS this season when he starts. Gray's team is 12-6 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Pirates have a 6-7-0 record against the spread in Jones' starts. The Pirates have been the moneyline underdog in seven of Jones' starts this season, and they went 4-3 in those games.

Red Sox vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (50.3%)

Red Sox vs Pirates Moneyline

The Red Sox vs Pirates moneyline has Boston as a -126 favorite, while Pittsburgh is a +108 underdog at home.

Red Sox vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are +1.5 on the spread (-164 to cover), and Boston is +136 to cover the runline.

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Red Sox-Pirates on Aug. 15, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been victorious in 42, or 51.9%, of the 81 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Boston has come away with a win 30 times in 56 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox's games have gone over the total in 53 of their 120 opportunities.

The Red Sox are 58-62-0 against the spread in their 120 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates have put together a 23-31 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 42.6% of those games).

Pittsburgh has a 14-19 record (winning 42.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

The Pirates have played in 122 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 69 times (69-50-3).

The Pirates have a 60-62-0 record ATS this season (covering 49.2% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu is batting .254 with 25 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 54 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .332 while slugging .462.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 73rd, his on-base percentage ranks 71st, and he is 38th in slugging.

Abreu hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .235 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and an RBI.

Ceddanne Rafaela leads Boston in slugging percentage (.467) thanks to 47 extra-base hits. He's batting .288 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Among qualified batters, his batting average places him 15th, his on-base percentage 80th, and his slugging percentage 35th.

Rafaela has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .300 with a home run and three RBIs.

Willson Contreras leads his team in OBP (.390) and total hits (108) this season.

Contreras brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .176 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Caleb Durbin has been key for Boston with 97 hits, an OBP of .321 plus a slugging percentage of .407.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has a team-high .375 on-base percentage. He's batting .264 and slugging .435.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 56th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 12th and he is 61st in slugging.

Brandon Lowe leads his team with 114 hits. He has a batting average of .250 while slugging .480 with an on-base percentage of .316.

He ranks 84th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Nick Gonzales has accumulated a slugging percentage of .399, a team-high for the Pirates.

Spencer Horwitz is batting .262 with 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 43 walks.

Red Sox vs Pirates Head to Head

8/14/2026: 8-4 PIT (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-4 PIT (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/31/2025: 5-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/30/2025: 10-3 PIT (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

10-3 PIT (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/29/2025: 4-2 PIT (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-2 PIT (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/21/2024: 6-1 BOS (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-1 BOS (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/20/2024: 4-2 BOS (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-2 BOS (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/19/2024: 8-1 BOS (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-1 BOS (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/5/2023: 4-1 PIT (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-1 PIT (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/4/2023: 4-1 PIT (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-1 PIT (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/3/2023: 7-6 PIT (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

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