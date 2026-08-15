Rangers vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 15

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Athletics.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Rangers vs Athletics Game Info

Texas Rangers (60-63) vs. Athletics (48-74)

Date: Saturday, August 15, 2026

Saturday, August 15, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and RSN

Rangers vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-138) | OAK: (+118)

TEX: (-138) | OAK: (+118) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+120) | OAK: +1.5 (-144)

TEX: -1.5 (+120) | OAK: +1.5 (-144) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Rangers vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore (Rangers) - 6-9, 4.43 ERA vs J.T. Ginn (Athletics) - 8-6, 3.41 ERA

The probable starters are MacKenzie Gore (6-9) for the Rangers and J.T. Ginn (8-6) for the Athletics. When Gore starts, his team is 9-16-0 against the spread this season. Gore's team is 7-6 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Athletics have a 14-7-0 record against the spread in Ginn's starts. The Athletics have been the underdog on the moneyline in 14 of Ginn's starts this season, and they went 9-5 in those games.

Rangers vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (54.4%)

Rangers vs Athletics Moneyline

The Rangers vs Athletics moneyline has the Rangers as a -138 favorite, while the Athletics are a +118 underdog at home.

Rangers vs Athletics Spread

The Rangers are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Rangers are +120 to cover, while the Athletics are -144 to cover.

Rangers vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for Rangers-Athletics on Aug. 15 is 9.5. The over is +100, and the under is -122.

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Rangers vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Rangers have been chosen as favorites in 62 games this year and have walked away with the win 30 times (48.4%) in those games.

This year, the Rangers have won 10 of 22 games when listed as at least -138 or better on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have hit the over in 63 of their 122 games with a total this season.

The Rangers are 55-67-0 against the spread in their 122 games that had a posted line this season.

The Athletics have won 37.6% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (32-53).

The Athletics have gone 16-32 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer (33.3%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 62 times this season for a 62-58-2 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have put together a 56-66-0 record ATS this season (covering 45.9% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Brandon Nimmo has an OPS of .775, fueled by an OBP of .338 and a team-best slugging percentage of .437 this season. He has a .271 batting average.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage, and 60th in slugging.

Ezequiel Duran has 106 hits, which is tops among Texas batters this season. He's batting .268 with 39 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .441 with an on-base percentage of .323.

He ranks 47th in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging in the majors.

Joc Pederson has collected 79 base hits, an OBP of .343 and a slugging percentage of .505 this season.

Jake Burger has been key for Texas with 100 hits, an OBP of .295 plus a slugging percentage of .414.

Athletics Player Leaders

Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .245 with 27 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 53 walks. He's slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Including all qualifying players, he is 93rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 57th and he is 32nd in slugging.

Soderstrom hopes to build on an 11-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .270 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs, five walks and six RBIs.

Jeff McNeil is batting .263 with 15 doubles, five home runs and 25 walks. He's slugging .353 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Jacob Wilson has 16 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 12 walks while batting .269.

Zack Gelof is batting .278 with 12 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 17 walks.

Rangers vs Athletics Head to Head

8/14/2026: 8-3 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -106, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-3 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -106, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/26/2026: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/25/2026: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/24/2026: 8-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/16/2026: 9-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

9-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/15/2026: 6-5 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

6-5 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 4/14/2026: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/13/2026: 8-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/31/2025: 9-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

9-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/30/2025: 9-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

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