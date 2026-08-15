Angels vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 15

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

The Saturday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Angels and the Kansas City Royals.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Angels vs Royals Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (48-75) vs. Kansas City Royals (50-73)

Date: Saturday, August 15, 2026

Saturday, August 15, 2026 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ABTV and Royals.TV

Angels vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAA: (-154) | KC: (+130)

LAA: (-154) | KC: (+130) Spread: LAA: -1.5 (+140) | KC: +1.5 (-170)

LAA: -1.5 (+140) | KC: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Angels vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Reid Detmers (Angels) - 3-8, 4.00 ERA vs Randy Dobnak (Royals) - 2-1, 2.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Angels will send Reid Detmers (3-8) to the mound, while Randy Dobnak (2-1) will get the nod for the Royals. Detmers and his team are 11-13-0 ATS this season when he starts. Detmers' team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-3). The Royals have a 4-1-0 record against the spread in Dobnak's starts. The Royals are 3-2 in Dobnak's five starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Angels vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Angels win (59.8%)

Angels vs Royals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Angels vs. Royals reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-154) and Kansas City as the underdog (+130) on the road.

Angels vs Royals Spread

The Royals are at the Angels, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Royals are +140 to cover the spread, and the Angels are -170.

Angels vs Royals Over/Under

Angels versus Royals, on Aug. 15, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Bet on Los Angeles Angels vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Angels vs Royals Betting Trends

The Angels have come away with 12 wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Los Angeles has won one of four games when listed as at least -154 on the moneyline.

The Angels and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 51 of their 122 opportunities.

The Angels have posted a record of 63-59-0 against the spread this season.

The Royals have a 31-51 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 37.8% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer, Kansas City has an 8-16 record (winning just 33.3% of its games).

The Royals have played in 118 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 56 times (56-60-2).

The Royals have covered 48.3% of their games this season, going 57-61-0 ATS.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout leads Los Angeles with 92 hits and an OBP of .386 this season. He has a .244 batting average and a slugging percentage of .448.

Among all qualifying batters in MLB, he is 97th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 51st in slugging.

Trout hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .400 with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Zach Neto has hit 20 homers this season while driving in 53 runs. He's batting .225 this season and slugging .413 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Among all qualified, he is 121st in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage and 87th in slugging percentage.

Nolan Schanuel has collected 103 base hits, an OBP of .351 and a slugging percentage of .387 this season.

Schanuel takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double, four walks and five RBIs.

Vaughn Grissom has been key for Los Angeles with 69 hits, an OBP of .305 plus a slugging percentage of .377.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has a .358 on-base percentage and a .447 slugging percentage, both team-high marks for the Royals. He's batting .285.

He ranks 16th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Witt hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a double and four walks.

Jac Caglianone paces his team with 112 hits. He has a batting average of .273 while slugging .495 with an on-base percentage of .325.

He is currently 38th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Carter Jensen is hitting .219 with 24 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 46 walks.

Salvador Perez is hitting .216 with 17 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 18 walks.

Angels vs Royals Head to Head

8/14/2026: 7-6 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

7-6 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 4/26/2026: 11-9 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

11-9 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 4/25/2026: 12-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

12-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/24/2026: 6-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/25/2025: 9-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/24/2025: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/23/2025: 8-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

8-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/4/2025: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/3/2025: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-3 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/2/2025: 5-1 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

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