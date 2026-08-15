Dodgers vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 15

Odds updated as of 5:14 a.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Milwaukee Brewers is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game.

Dodgers vs Brewers Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (74-49) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (75-48)

Date: Saturday, August 15, 2026

Saturday, August 15, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: FOX

Dodgers vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-174) | MIL: (+162)

LAD: (-174) | MIL: (+162) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+116) | MIL: +1.5 (-140)

LAD: -1.5 (+116) | MIL: +1.5 (-140) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Dodgers vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Justin Wrobleski (Dodgers) - 11-4, 3.44 ERA vs Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers) - 11-5, 1.76 ERA

The Dodgers will give the ball to Justin Wrobleski (11-4, 3.44 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Brewers will turn to Jacob Misiorowski (11-5, 1.76 ERA). When Wrobleski starts, his team is 10-8-0 against the spread this season. Wrobleski's team is 11-6 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Brewers have a 13-9-0 ATS record in Misiorowski's 22 starts with a set spread. The Brewers have a 1-2 record in Misiorowski's three starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Dodgers vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (52.9%)

Dodgers vs Brewers Moneyline

Milwaukee is a +162 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -174 favorite at home.

Dodgers vs Brewers Spread

The Dodgers are hosting the Brewers and are favored by 1.5 runs (+116 to cover) on the runline. Milwaukee is -140 to cover.

Dodgers vs Brewers Over/Under

The Dodgers-Brewers contest on Aug. 15 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -118 and the under at -104.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with 72 wins in the 118 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 42-27 when favored by -174 or more this year.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 57 of their 122 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Dodgers are 51-71-0 against the spread in their 122 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Brewers have won 14 of the 29 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (48.3%).

Milwaukee has played as a moneyline underdog of +162 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.

The Brewers have played in 123 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 51 times (51-68-4).

The Brewers have covered 51.2% of their games this season, going 63-60-0 ATS.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 126 hits and an OBP of .390 this season. He has a .290 batting average and a slugging percentage of .540.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is seventh in slugging.

Andy Pages is batting .272 with 24 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 43 walks. He's slugging .459 with an on-base percentage of .337.

He is 42nd in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Freddie Freeman leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.469) powered by 43 extra-base hits.

Kyle Tucker has been key for Los Angeles with 96 hits, an OBP of .332 plus a slugging percentage of .373.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang has racked up a slugging percentage of .450, a team-best for the Brewers. He's batting .268 with an on-base percentage of .360.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average is 47th, his on-base percentage is 32nd, and he is 48th in slugging.

Jake Bauers paces his team with 100 hits and a .376 OBP. He has a batting average of .269 while slugging .495.

He is currently 46th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

William Contreras is batting .255 with 17 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 45 walks.

Jackson Chourio is batting .274 with 20 doubles, 17 home runs and 34 walks.

Dodgers vs Brewers Head to Head

8/14/2026: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +162)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +162) 8/13/2026: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

5-4 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/24/2026: 5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/23/2026: 11-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/22/2026: 5-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 10/17/2025: 5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 10/16/2025: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 10/14/2025: 5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 10/13/2025: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/20/2025: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

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