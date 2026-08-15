Braves vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 15

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB slate on Saturday includes the Atlanta Braves facing the Arizona Diamondbacks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Braves vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Atlanta Braves (73-49) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (65-58)

Date: Saturday, August 15, 2026

Saturday, August 15, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FOX

Braves vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-130) | ARI: (+110)

ATL: (-130) | ARI: (+110) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+152) | ARI: +1.5 (-184)

ATL: -1.5 (+152) | ARI: +1.5 (-184) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Braves vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes (Braves) - 7-4, 3.47 ERA vs Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 11-4, 2.70 ERA

The Braves will give the nod to Grant Holmes (7-4, 3.47 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Eduardo Rodriguez (11-4, 2.70 ERA). Holmes' team is 15-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Holmes' team has won 73.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (11-4). When Rodriguez starts, the Diamondbacks have gone 15-9-0 against the spread. The Diamondbacks are 10-3 in Rodríguez's 13 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Braves vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (57.1%)

Braves vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Braves vs. Diamondbacks reveal Atlanta as the favorite (-130) and Arizona as the underdog (+110) on the road.

Braves vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are at the Braves, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Diamondbacks are +152 to cover the spread, and the Braves are -184.

Braves vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

Braves versus Diamondbacks, on Aug. 15, has an over/under of 9.5, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Braves have come away with 58 wins in the 88 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Atlanta has come away with a win 39 times in 59 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have hit the over in 55 of their 118 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Braves have an against the spread mark of 63-55-0 in 118 games with a line this season.

The Diamondbacks have been the underdog on the moneyline 67 total times this season. They've gone 31-36 in those games.

Arizona has a record of 21-23 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer (47.7%).

The Diamondbacks have played in 122 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 51 times (51-67-4).

The Diamondbacks have a 66-56-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.1% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has 124 hits, which ranks first among Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .262 with 64 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .338 and a slugging percentage of .544.

Among qualified batters, he is 60th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is fourth in slugging.

Ozzie Albies is batting .254 with 22 doubles, 20 home runs and 37 walks. He's slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .310.

He ranks 73rd in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging in the major leagues.

Michael Harris II has an OPS of .806, fueled by an OBP of .319 and a team-best slugging percentage of .488 this season.

Mauricio Dubon is batting .263 with a .309 OBP and 61 RBI for Atlanta this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has collected 110 hits, a team-high for the Diamondbacks. He's batting .246 and slugging .484 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average is 91st, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 25th in slugging.

Carroll takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and three RBIs.

Ketel Marte is slugging .448 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .251 with an on-base percentage of .315.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 81st in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage.

Geraldo Perdomo is hitting .252 with 16 doubles, six triples, nine home runs and 73 walks.

Gabriel Moreno's .381 OBP paces his team.

Braves vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

8/14/2026: 2-0 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

2-0 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 4/5/2026: 6-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/4/2026: 2-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/3/2026: 2-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/2/2026: 17-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

17-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/5/2025: 11-10 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

11-10 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/3/2025: 8-3 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-3 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/27/2025: 6-4 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-4 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/26/2025: 8-7 ATL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-7 ATL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/25/2025: 8-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

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