Braves vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 15
Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.
The MLB slate on Saturday includes the Atlanta Braves facing the Arizona Diamondbacks.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Braves vs Diamondbacks Game Info
- Atlanta Braves (73-49) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (65-58)
- Date: Saturday, August 15, 2026
- Time: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia
- Coverage: FOX
Braves vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: ATL: (-130) | ARI: (+110)
- Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+152) | ARI: +1.5 (-184)
- Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)
Braves vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes (Braves) - 7-4, 3.47 ERA vs Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 11-4, 2.70 ERA
The Braves will give the nod to Grant Holmes (7-4, 3.47 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Eduardo Rodriguez (11-4, 2.70 ERA). Holmes' team is 15-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Holmes' team has won 73.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (11-4). When Rodriguez starts, the Diamondbacks have gone 15-9-0 against the spread. The Diamondbacks are 10-3 in Rodríguez's 13 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Braves vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Braves win (57.1%)
Braves vs Diamondbacks Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Braves vs. Diamondbacks reveal Atlanta as the favorite (-130) and Arizona as the underdog (+110) on the road.
Braves vs Diamondbacks Spread
- The Diamondbacks are at the Braves, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Diamondbacks are +152 to cover the spread, and the Braves are -184.
Braves vs Diamondbacks Over/Under
- Braves versus Diamondbacks, on Aug. 15, has an over/under of 9.5, with the over being -102 and the under -120.
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Braves vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends
- The Braves have come away with 58 wins in the 88 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This season Atlanta has come away with a win 39 times in 59 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.
- The Braves and their opponents have hit the over in 55 of their 118 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Braves have an against the spread mark of 63-55-0 in 118 games with a line this season.
- The Diamondbacks have been the underdog on the moneyline 67 total times this season. They've gone 31-36 in those games.
- Arizona has a record of 21-23 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer (47.7%).
- The Diamondbacks have played in 122 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 51 times (51-67-4).
- The Diamondbacks have a 66-56-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.1% of the time).
Braves Player Leaders
- Matt Olson has 124 hits, which ranks first among Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .262 with 64 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .338 and a slugging percentage of .544.
- Among qualified batters, he is 60th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is fourth in slugging.
- Ozzie Albies is batting .254 with 22 doubles, 20 home runs and 37 walks. He's slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .310.
- He ranks 73rd in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging in the major leagues.
- Michael Harris II has an OPS of .806, fueled by an OBP of .319 and a team-best slugging percentage of .488 this season.
- Mauricio Dubon is batting .263 with a .309 OBP and 61 RBI for Atlanta this season.
Diamondbacks Player Leaders
- Corbin Carroll has collected 110 hits, a team-high for the Diamondbacks. He's batting .246 and slugging .484 with an on-base percentage of .340.
- Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average is 91st, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 25th in slugging.
- Carroll takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and three RBIs.
- Ketel Marte is slugging .448 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .251 with an on-base percentage of .315.
- Including all qualified players, he ranks 81st in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage.
- Geraldo Perdomo is hitting .252 with 16 doubles, six triples, nine home runs and 73 walks.
- Gabriel Moreno's .381 OBP paces his team.
Braves vs Diamondbacks Head to Head
- 8/14/2026: 2-0 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +180)
- 4/5/2026: 6-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 4/4/2026: 2-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 4/3/2026: 2-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 4/2/2026: 17-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 6/5/2025: 11-10 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 6/3/2025: 8-3 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
- 4/27/2025: 6-4 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 4/26/2025: 8-7 ATL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 4/25/2025: 8-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
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