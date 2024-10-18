WNBA Finals Game 4: Best Bets and Player Props for Liberty at Lynx

The WNBA Finals is rolling along, and fans and bettors alike can get into the action on FanDuel Sportsbook.

The W's season offers a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. While there's a lot to sift through, advanced stats from the WNBA can help us find an edge in the betting market.

Let's dive into the WNBA odds on FanDuel Sportsbook and find today's best bets.

On top of that, FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a promo for all customers betting on Game 4 of the WNBA Finals happening October 18th!

How to Claim This Promo

You can claim this promo by signing into your FanDuel Sportsbook account and clicking the “Claim Now” button. You’ll then be rewarded a 25% Profit Boost Token to use on a 3+ leg SGP placed on Game 4 of the WNBA Finals happening October 18th, 2024. See full terms at FanDuel Sportsbook.

WNBA Best Bets

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

New York Liberty at Minnesota Lynx

The Liberty eked out a 3-point win in Game 3 to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series. But they needed 30 points from star forward Breanna Stewart, as well as a game-winning 3 from Sabrina Ionescu to get it done.

Granted, those are two of the top players in the W. Elite players make elite plays in the biggest moments. But the Lynx aren't short on star power, and they've shown enough this series to back them at +3 with their backs against the wall at home.

Minnesota's Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride played fine in Game 3. They combined for 41 points on 16-of-38 shooting and played nearly every minute of the game. We can expect the two to shoot better in Game 4. But even if they don't, Minnesota should have a better chance to cover if Alanna Smith can stay out of foul trouble.

The 6-foot-4 Smith played a postseason-low 20 minutes due to foul trouble, fouling out despite picking up just 4 fouls in Games 1 and 2 combined. Smith has been the definition of an X-factor the last two games as the Lynx have a +22 point differential in 51 minutes with her on the floor. They're -39 in 29 minutes without her.

Smith has dealt with foul issues this season, but she didn't have more than 3 in six prior meetings with the Liberty this season. Assuming she manages to stay on the floor more on Game 4, the Lynx should be much better equipped to deal with Stewart. Based on the last two games, Minnesota's lined up to cover as three-point home underdogs if Alanna Smith can stay out of foul trouble.

Breanna Stewart is coming off a 30-point performance in Game 3 -- her second-best scoring performance of the postseason. And while she's averaging 21 points across nine playoff games, she's only cracked 22 points twice.

Considering I'm on the Lynx to cover the spread in Game 4, I like their chances of holding Stewart under 21.5 points. That's something they did in Games 1 and 2 -- as well as in two of four regular season matchups.

It's something we've come to expect from a Lynx side that was among the league leaders in defensive rating and is anchored by the defensive player of the year, Napheesa Collier. We've seen them do a good job against Stewart across their head-to-head matchups this season, and I'm banking on them to rev back up that defensive intensity in a must-win Game 4.

Looking for more WNBA betting opportunities? Check out the WNBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG