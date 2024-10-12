WNBA Finals Game 2: Best Bets and Player Props for Lynx at Liberty

The WNBA postseason is rolling along, and fans and bettors alike can get into the action on FanDuel Sportsbook.

WNBA Best Bets

Minnesota Lynx at New York Liberty

The Minnesota Lynx snatched homecourt just as they'd hoped from this trip to the Big Apple, but it should lead to a New York Liberty bounce back in Game 2.

New York's opponents have been held under this mark in just two of their seven postseason contests to this point, which goes to show how intense oddsmakers expect the Liberty defense to respond. N.Y.'s 103.3 defensive rating (dRTG) is second among all playoff teams, and their effort in Game 1 just didn't match what we've come to expect.

Liberty opponents shot 42.5% from the field this season, and the Lynx (50.7%) smashed that mark. Minnesota broke the 40.0% mark from three just once in their series with Connecticut yet shot the triple at 40.9% through an extra period. Expect that to pull back on Sunday.

DRatings expects just 76.8 points from the Lynx in this one, and the tempo could become glacial if the Liberty -- as 7.5-point favorites -- do pull out to an early lead.

It's generally a good idea to fade ESPN's cover story athlete, right? Courtney Williams is getting a ton of love due to her efforts in the last two games for Minnesota, but it's been well beyond what's been her median output in the playoffs or regular season.

Williams has topped 23 points and shot 5-for-9 from three in her last two games, but her previous six playoff contests amounted to an average of 12.0 points per game and inconsistent minutes, battling veteran Myisha Hines-Allen for playing time in spots. Her bucket in Game 1 was a whopper, but I'm not sure the leash that buys her in Game 2.

The guard's 23.3% usage rate this season was largely tucked in the background of Naphessa Collier. With oddsmakers screaming a blowout could be on the horizon Sunday in a must-win affair for New York, she'll likely need her full amount of minutes to reach this mark.

Rotowire expects just 9.8 points for Williams in 25.0 minutes, speaking to the uncertainty that she's on the floor ahead of Hines-Allen if her shot cools down.

