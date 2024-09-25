WNBA Best Bets and Player Props for Wednesday 9/25/24

The WNBA postseason is rolling along, and fans and bettors alike can get into the action on FanDuel Sportsbook.

The W's season offers a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. While there's a lot to sift through, advanced stats from the WNBA can help us find an edge in the betting market.

Let's dive into the WNBA odds on FanDuel Sportsbook and find today's best bets.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

WNBA Best Bets

Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun

In Game 1 of the Fever-Sun series, the two sides combined for 162 points.

Connecticut managed 93 points themselves, so we can't blame their offense for the (relatively) low-scoring affair. They took full advantage of an Indiana defense that surrendered the second most points per game (88.4) in the regular season, shooting 49.3% overall and a blistering 10 of 20 from beyond the arc.

The Fever didn't have nearly as much success on the offensive end. Matched up with top scoring defense in the W, Indiana shot just 6 of 28 from three and 40.3% overall -- well below the 45.6% FG% and 35.6% 3P% they posted in the regular season.

Still, for as good of a defense as the Sun have, I find it hard to believe they'll struggle from distance to that degree again in Game 2. Indiana finished third in the WNBA with 85 points per game in the regular season, upping that to a league-leading 90.9 points per game after the All-Star break.

Granted, the Sun have had a knack for slowing down the Fever attack. They held them to 77.8 points per game in the regular season, but three of four meetings finished with at least 163 points between both sides. Indiana still managed at least a 52% effective field goal percentage in three of those four matchups, so I'd expect Indiana to have a much better overall shooting performance in Game 2.

The Sun, meanwhile, scored 92 and 89 in the two home games against the Fever in the regular season. And while the Fever have been a much better team since the All-Star break, they still gave up 88.4 points per game in the second half of the year.

That gives me confidence in Connecticut maintaining a torrid scoring pace, so we just need a slightly more efficient night from Indiana to push this game over 163 total points.

I'm anticipating another big offensive night for the Sun, and guard DiJonai Carrington figures to be a big part of that.

The 2024 Most Improved Player averaged 12.7 points per game on the season, but she's proved to be an offensive focal point in this matchup. Including the 14 points she scored in Game 1, Carrington has averaged 17 points per game against the Fever. That's come via an uptick in usage, with her 12.8 field goal attempts in this matchup noticeably higher than the 10.9 she averaged in non-Fever games.

That could continue again tonight. Since the All-Star break, the Fever have allowed the second-most points and fourth-most shot attempts to opposing guards.

In turn, Carrington should be busy yet again tonight. Considering she cleared 14.5 points in three of five games against Indiana, getting this wager at +102 is plenty enticing.

As of Wednesday afternoon, a Same Game Parlay with Over 163 and DiJonai Carrington Over 14.5 points comes out to +213 odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phoenix Mercury at Minnesota Lynx

Though the Minnesota Lynx featured the WNBA's top defensive rating during the regular season, that doesn't mean they can't bring it on offense.

The Lynx averaged the sixth-most points per game on the year (82), but they were especially potent against the league's lesser defenses. In 19 games against teams that allowed over 103 points per 100 possession, Minnesota's points per game crept to 82.9.

Well, wouldn't you know -- the Mercury finished ninth in defensive rating and allowed the fourth-most points per game (84.8). Minnesota's had little trouble scoring against them, too. Including their 102-point Game 1, the Lynx have exceeded 85.5 points in three of five games with Phoenix.

That puts them in a nice spot to go over their 85.5-point team total tonight.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost to use on a 3+ leg Same Game Parlay for any WNBA game happening September 25th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more WNBA betting opportunities? Check out the WNBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.