WNBA Best Bets and Player Props for Wednesday 8/28/24

WNBA Best Bets

Connecticut Sun at Indiana Fever

The second-place Connecticut Sun (22-7) will visit Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever (14-16) tonight.

If you told me after the W's season opener -- which featured the Sun routing the Fever by a score of 92-71 -- these teams would later be playing in a game that featured a 3.5-point spread, I probably would've assumed that Connecticut's Alyssa Thomas was hurt.

But here we are.

Indiana owns +138 moneyline odds against a championship-caliber team, and they might just deserve the market's respect. The Fever have gone 3-1 since the All-Star break, including big wins over the Seattle Storm and Phoenix Mercury. Since June 13th, the team has gone 11-6 and has posted a +3.0 net rating (sixth-best). The Sun are just a step ahead of them in this split with a +4.7 net rating.

Connecticut's defense is awesome, and the team has been dominant against Indiana this season. But at risk of getting slammed with a series sweep, the Fever will surely come out to play tonight. Kelsey Mitchell has been the star of the show of late, averaging 26.3 points since the break. With Mitchell carrying the momentum torch and Clark and Aliyah Boston continuing to do their thing, Indiana's offense has learned to piece together big runs.

The Fever also get a pretty massive home bump. Since June 1st, the team is 8-1 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, including a win over the league-best New York Liberty. Connecticut is fresh off the heels of a big win over that same Liberty team, but since the break, they've kept the Chicago Sky within two points, the Los Angeles Sparks within seven points, and dropped a questionable game to the Atlanta Dream.

The last thing I want to do here is dismiss the Sun, a team that has legit championship hopes. But they haven't been super convincing lately versus some lesser teams, and the home Fever are a team you want to back right now.

New York Liberty at Los Angeles Sparks

Dearica Hamby hasn't been as dominant on the stat sheet since returning from the All-Star break, but I'll never shy away from backing her combined points and rebounds (PR) prop when it can be found at this number.

On the season, Hamby is averaging 27.7 PR per game. She's exceeded 25.5 PR in 21 out of 30 games. That means she's hitting the over at this line at a 70.0% rate, but these -114 odds imply just a 53.4% probability.

There is, of course, a reason why we are finding her PR prop this low: Hamby hasn't logged over 25.5 PR in five straight games. Hamby shot below her field goal percentage average in four of those games. She scored 21 points on Sunday but had a blip in the rebound column, notching just three boards.

Her minutes and role as LA's leading scorer and one of the league's leading rebounders have not changed. With this being the case, I'll bite on what I deem as a market overreaction. With the Liberty on the other side, Hamby will have to take on a big role down low opposite Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones. We saw Hamby muster 27 PR against New York two weeks ago despite the Sparks putting up just 68 points in a massive 25-point loss.

Minnesota Lynx at Phoenix Mercury

Bridget Carleton is averaging 2.2 three-point makes (3PM) per game via a stellar 43.4% three-point percentage (third-best in WNBA).

She's drained at least three triples in 14 out of 29 games (48.2% of contests) for the Minnesota Lynx. More recently, Carleton has logged at least three triples in 14 of her last 21 games (66.6% of contests). These +172 odds imply just a 36.7% probability, so I'm bullish on backing these friendly odds.

This is a nice value bet straight up. Add in a matchup against the Phoenix Mercury, and Carleton's outlook from downtown looks even brighter.

The Mercury cede 26.8 three-point attempts per game (most in the WNBA). They come in with the fourth-worst defensive rating, as well. Carleton plays 29.2 minutes per game and isn't at much risk for an early sit as Minnesota enters as just a 4.5-point favorite.

