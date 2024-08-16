WNBA Best Bets and Player Props for Saturday 8/17/24, Including a FanDuel Promo

The WNBA season is rolling along, and fans and bettors alike can get into the action on FanDuel Sportsbook.

WNBA Best Bets

Let's dive into the WNBA odds on FanDuel Sportsbook and find Friday's best bets.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Minnesota Lynx at Washington Mystics

After the Lynx racked up the third-best record (18-8) and fourth-best net rating (+7.8) in the first half of the season, it's a bit surprising to see Minnesota favored by just 6.5 points against the 6-20 Washington Mystics.

Granted, the Lynx dropped two of their final three games before the All-Star break, but those came without leading scorer Napheesa Collier.

Collier was back in action in Thursday's win against these very Mystics. She racked up 17 points and 12 rebounds in Minnesota's 11-point victory over Washington, moving the Lynx to 2-0 against the Mystics this season.

Minnesota has been an entirely different team with Collier active, boasting a 15-6 record and +12.7 net rating in such games. Without her, they're 3-2 with a +3.0 net rating.

Even so, the Lynx managed to beat the Mystics without Collier before the break. With her back in the lineup, they shouldn't have much trouble covering -6.5. But if this line moves prior to Saturday's 2 p.m. ET tip, I'd still be comfortable playing the Lynx up to -8.5.

New York Liberty at Las Vegas Aces

Saturday's marquee matchup is a WNBA Finals rematch between the New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces. A 2.5-point spread between the two WNBA Championship odds leaders doesn't show much value toward either side, but I think we can target under 173.5 total points.

The Liberty and Aces have the top two offensive ratings in the W, and they're first and second in raw points per game. But they're both top five in defensive rating, as well, and neither side's stars got much rest over the All-Star break.

Both sides sent their star players to participate in international competition over the break, with four Aces and two members of the Liberty playing six games while the rest of the league rested.

This will be the second of three regular season matchups between these two teams, and the first one resulted in only 172 total points. Granted, the Aces were without point guard Chelsea Gray for that contest, and their offense has improved by 4.9 points per 100 possessions with her active. But Gray's proven to be just as big of a difference-maker on the defensive end of the floor, with the Aces allowing 8.3 fewer points per 100 possessions in games she's played in.

We've seen these teams tighten it up against each other in big spots, too. In last year's four-game WNBA Finals, these two averaged 165 points per game. Two of the four games went under 173.5 points.

This is a spot where I'm expecting a slower paced game where both teams value possessions. Considering how strong both defenses were leading up to the All-Start break, the under is the side of this total I want to back.

