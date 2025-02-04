WM Phoenix Open: PGA Best Bets, Predictions, Past Results, and Course Info

The PGA Tour is ready to get raucous at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona for this week's WM Phoenix Open.

Here's all you need to know.

WM Phoenix Open Info

TPC Scottsdale (Stadium) Course Info

Par : 71

: 71 Distance : 7,261 yards (average)

: 7,261 yards (average) Average Fairway Width : 31.6 yards (narrow)

: 31.6 yards (narrow) Average Green Size : 7,069 square feet (large)

: 7,069 square feet (large) Green Type : Poa trivialis/bentgrass/ryegrass overseed

: Poa trivialis/bentgrass/ryegrass overseed Stimpmeter : N/A

: N/A Recent Winning Scores : -21, -19, -16, -19, -17

: -21, -19, -16, -19, -17 Recent Cut Lines: -2, E, -2, -3, -1

TPC Scottsdale (Stadium) Course Key Stats

TPC Scottsdale is a longstanding course in the Tour's rotation, and the atmosphere is unlike any other on the calendar.

But the course itself isn't all fun and games, and all-around performance is required to navigate the somewhat tight setup with large greens.

For the most part, the eventual winners here were great across the board. Each of the last five winners were top-15 in strokes gained: putting and in strokes gained: tee to green.

Elevated approach frequency from 150 to 200 yards puts a little emphasis on that range.

Ultimately, we should be seeking ball-strikers who putt well.

WM Phoenix Open Past Results

Here are each golfer's finishes over the last five years of this event, including their strokes gained data at this event.

Name FanDuel Salary Course SG:T/Rd Course SG:T 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 Scottie Scheffler $13,400 2.91 52.35 3 1 1 7 MC Justin Thomas $12,100 2.31 46.15 12 4 8 13 3 Hideki Matsuyama $11,800 1.31 26.15 22 29 8 42 16 Sahith Theegala $10,600 2.17 26.06 5 39 3 - - Nick Taylor $9,600 1.58 25.35 1 2 MC MC 49 Sam Burns $11,200 1.58 25.28 3 6 MC 22 MC Jordan Spieth $10,300 1.35 24.35 6 6 60 4 MC

WM Phoenix Open Recent Results

Here are each golfer's finishes over the last five events on the PGA Tour, including their strokes gained data.

Name FanDuel Salary Recent SGT/Rd Recent SGT AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Farmers Insurance Open The American Express Sony Open The Sentry Sepp Straka $10,900 2.01 32.11 7 - 1 30 15 Hideki Matsuyama $11,800 1.71 27.35 48 32 - 16 1 J.J. Spaun $9,900 1.41 22.51 33 15 29 3 - Sungjae Im $11,400 1.48 22.22 33 4 MC - 3 Lee Hodges $8,700 1.22 19.51 33 9 34 10 - Samuel Stevens $9,100 1.09 17.51 17 2 51 59 - Charley Hoffman $8,800 1.35 16.21 - 25 5 59 -

WM Phoenix Open Best Bets

These picks stand out relative to their FanDuel Sportsbook golf betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats cited below originate at datagolf and reference ranks relative to the field over the past 50 rounds unless otherwise noted.

Sungjae Im

Odds To Win WM Phoenix Open (+2200)

To Finish Top 10 (+230)

To Finish Top 20 (+105)

Scottie Scheffler (now +280) is soaking up a ton of win equity, and while I considered him at +300, anything below that gets tricky.

Sungjae Im has made all five career cuts at TPC Scottsdale with three top-17 finishes and two top-10 results.

Last week, Im finished T33 with weak irons but a great putter. The putter is a constant at this rate, though.

Despite very similar long-term form as Hideki Matsuyama (+1.71) and Justin Thomas (+1.65), Im (+1.63) comes in at much longer odds. A lot of that has to do with a lack of win conversion for Im, of course, but this is a solid number for the field's fourth-best golfer.

Tom Kim

Odds To Win WM Phoenix Open (+3300)

To Finish Top 10 (+300)

To Finish Top 20 (+140)

This is just a good number for Tom Kim, who has the right mentality to take on TPC Scottsdale.

Kim has finished T50 and T17 in two starts at the WM Phoenix Open, each over the last two years. He's had plus approach play and plus putting in each start here.

Kim is coming off of a T7 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, his eighth straight event with positive strokes gained: approach.

Corey Conners

Odds To Win WM Phoenix Open (+4500)

To Finish Top 10 (+360)

To Finish Top 20 (+170)

Conners has lost strokes putting in two straight events but has been around a mid-level putter from within 15 feet since the start of last season, so we can likely expect better days ahead, even if we don't anticipate lights-out putting from Conners long-term.

Conners is sixth in strokes gained: tee to green in this field over his last 50 rounds, and we're able to estimate some putting regression in his favor.

Not only that, but he's second in strokes gained per shot from 150 to 200 yards over the last year, trailing just Scheffler in the field.

Robert Macintyre

Odds To Win WM Phoenix Open (+6000)

To Finish Top 10 (+450)

To Finish Top 20 (+210)

If you want to talk putting regression, then Robert Macintyre comes to mind. He's an 83rd-percentile putter from within 15 feet over the last two seasons -- but just 31st-percentile from outside 15 feet.

The tee-to-green game is strong, too. He's seventh in this field in true strokes gained: T2G over his last 50 rounds, per datagolf.

He did miss the cut here a year ago with weak putting but has made 12 straight cuts across the PGA and DP World Tours dating back to August.

J.T. Poston

Odds To Win WM Phoenix Open (+7500)

To Finish Top 10 (+550)

To Finish Top 20 (+240)

J.T. Poston has now lost strokes putting in four straight measured events -- and it's not particularly close to positive. What's odd is that he's a plus putter from over and under 15 feet since the start of last season, so you wouldn't expect him to struggle forever.

While he has lost strokes putting here each of the last two years (and missed the cut in both), he had made four straight cuts prior with great putting and solid ball-striking.

I'm much more interested in a finishing position for Poston, but a partial unit on an outright also tracks.

Poston's due for some better putting, and he ranks 32nd in the field in SG:T2G the last 50 rounds.

