Rays vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 1

Odds updated as of 12:12 p.m.

Thursday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Kansas City Royals.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game.

Rays vs Royals Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (14-16) vs. Kansas City Royals (16-15)

Date: Thursday, May 1, 2025

Thursday, May 1, 2025 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and FDSKC

Rays vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-162) | KC: (+136)

TB: (-162) | KC: (+136) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+128) | KC: +1.5 (-154)

TB: -1.5 (+128) | KC: +1.5 (-154) Total: 8 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Rays vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz (Rays) - 3-0, 2.45 ERA vs Seth Lugo (Royals) - 2-3, 3.08 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Shane Baz (3-0) to the mound, while Seth Lugo (2-3) will answer the bell for the Royals. Baz and his team are 4-1-0 ATS this season when he starts. Baz's team has won 75% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-1). The Royals are 3-3-0 ATS in Lugo's six starts that had a set spread. The Royals are 2-3 in Lugo's five starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Rays vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (52%)

Rays vs Royals Moneyline

Kansas City is the underdog, +136 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -162 favorite at home.

Rays vs Royals Spread

The Royals are +1.5 on the spread (-154 to cover), and Tampa Bay is +128 to cover the runline.

Rays vs Royals Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Rays-Royals on May 1, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Royals Betting Trends

The Rays have been favorites in 18 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (50%) in those contests.

Tampa Bay has a record of 4-3 when favored by -162 or more this year.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 11 of their 30 opportunities.

The Rays are 13-17-0 against the spread in their 30 games that had a posted line this season.

The Royals have won seven of the 18 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (38.9%).

Kansas City has played as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Royals have played in 31 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-20-1).

The Royals have a 15-16-0 record ATS this season (covering 48.4% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.393) thanks to 11 extra-base hits. He has a .254 batting average and an on-base percentage of .301.

Among qualified hitters, he is 73rd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 107th, and he is 95th in slugging.

Diaz will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Jonathan Aranda leads the Rays in OBP (.398) and total hits (26) this season. He's batting .299 while slugging .529.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 22nd, his on-base percentage 16th, and his slugging percentage 21st.

Junior Caminero has 29 hits this season and has a slash line of .257/.292/.469.

Kameron Misner has three home runs, 11 RBI and a batting average of .320 this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has put up a team-high OBP (.388) and slugging percentage (.475), while pacing the Royals in hits (38, while batting .322).

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 11th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage.

Witt enters this game on a 21-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .342 with three doubles, three walks and four RBI.

Maikel Garcia is hitting .282 with eight doubles, two home runs and 10 walks. He's slugging .417 with an on-base percentage of .342.

His batting average is 35th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 72nd in slugging.

Vinnie Pasquantino has three doubles, a triple, four home runs and nine walks while hitting .177.

Salvador Perez is hitting .235 with 10 doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

Rays vs Royals Head to Head

4/30/2025: 3-0 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-0 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/29/2025: 3-1 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-1 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/4/2024: 10-8 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-8 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/3/2024: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/2/2024: 5-1 TB (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 TB (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/26/2024: 4-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/25/2024: 7-4 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-4 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/24/2024: 8-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/15/2023: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 7/15/2023: 6-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!