NHL
Senators vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6
The Ottawa Senators are among the NHL teams in action on Thursday, up against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Senators vs Maple Leafs Game Info
- Ottawa Senators (45-30-7) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (52-26-4)
- Date: Thursday, May 1, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
- Coverage: TBS
Senators vs Maple Leafs Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Senators (-115)
|Maple Leafs (-104)
|5.5
|Senators (-1.5)
Senators vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (56.2%)
Senators vs Maple Leafs Puck Line
- The Maple Leafs are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Senators. The Maple Leafs are -280 to cover the spread, and the Senators are +220.
Senators vs Maple Leafs Over/Under
- Senators versus Maple Leafs on May 1 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over +110 and the under -134.
Senators vs Maple Leafs Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Maple Leafs-Senators, Toronto is the underdog at -104, and Ottawa is -115 playing at home.