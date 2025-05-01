Mets vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 1

Odds updated as of 12:12 p.m.

The Thursday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the New York Mets and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Mets vs Diamondbacks Game Info

New York Mets (21-10) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (16-14)

Date: Thursday, May 1, 2025

Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Coverage: MLB Network, SNY, and ARID

Mets vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-162) | ARI: (+136)

NYM: (-162) | ARI: (+136) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+126) | ARI: +1.5 (-152)

NYM: -1.5 (+126) | ARI: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mets vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga (Mets) - 3-1, 1.26 ERA vs Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 1-4, 5.57 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Kodai Senga (3-1) to the mound, while Zac Gallen (1-4) will answer the bell for the Diamondbacks. Senga's team is 3-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Senga's team has won 60% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-2). The Diamondbacks have a 2-4-0 record against the spread in Gallen's starts. The Diamondbacks are 1-2 in Gallen's three starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mets vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (54.1%)

Mets vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Arizona is a +136 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -162 favorite at home.

Mets vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Mets are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Diamondbacks. The Mets are +126 to cover, and the Diamondbacks are -152.

Mets vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Mets-Diamondbacks on May 1, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Mets vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Mets have been chosen as favorites in 21 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (76.2%) in those games.

New York has a record of 7-2 when favored by -162 or more this year.

The Mets' games have gone over the total in 11 of their 30 opportunities.

In 30 games with a line this season, the Mets have a mark of 17-13-0 against the spread.

The Diamondbacks have won three of the seven games they were the moneyline underdog this season (42.9%).

Arizona has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +136 or longer.

The Diamondbacks have had an over/under set by bookmakers 29 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 16 of those games (16-11-2).

The Diamondbacks have put together a 13-16-0 record ATS this season (covering 44.8% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso leads New York with 37 hits and an OBP of .474, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .657. He's batting .343.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he is fourth in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Francisco Lindor leads New York in slugging percentage (.500) thanks to 11 extra-base hits. He's batting .308 with an on-base percentage of .372.

His batting average is 18th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 32nd, and his slugging percentage 33rd.

Lindor enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .368 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Juan Soto has 27 hits this season and has a slash line of .241/.368/.384.

Brandon Nimmo has six home runs, 21 RBI and a batting average of .216 this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has a slugging percentage of .625 and has 37 hits, both team-high numbers for the Diamondbacks. He's batting .289 and with an on-base percentage of .355.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 29th, his on-base percentage is 47th, and he is third in slugging.

Geraldo Perdomo is batting .267 with five doubles, four home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .379.

He ranks 58th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Josh Naylor a has .392 on-base percentage to pace the Diamondbacks.

Eugenio Suarez has five doubles, 10 home runs and 12 walks while hitting .200.

Mets vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

4/30/2025: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/29/2025: 8-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/29/2024: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/28/2024: 8-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/27/2024: 8-3 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-3 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/2/2024: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/1/2024: 10-5 ARI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

10-5 ARI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/31/2024: 10-9 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

10-9 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/30/2024: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/14/2023: 11-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

