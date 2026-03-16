Wizards vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 16

Wizards vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Monday, March 16, 2026

Monday, March 16, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: NBCS-BA and MNMT

The Washington Wizards (16-50) will attempt to stop an 11-game losing streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (32-35) at 7 p.m. ET on Monday, March 16, 2026 as 8-point underdogs. The Warriors have lost five games in a row. The matchup has an over/under set at 232.5 points.

Wizards vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -8 232.5 -295 +240

Wizards vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Warriors win (70.7%)

Wizards vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors have put together a record of 29-37-1 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Wizards are 28-38-0 this year.

Games involving the Warriors have hit the over 39 times out of 66 chances this season.

Wizards games this season have eclipsed the over/under 35 times in 66 opportunities (53%).

Against the spread, Golden State has performed worse at home, covering 14 times in 34 home games, and 15 times in 33 road games.

In home games, the Warriors exceed the over/under 64.7% of the time (22 of 34 games). They've hit the over in 51.5% of games on the road (17 of 33 contests).

Washington has been better against the spread at home (16-17-0) than on the road (12-21-0) this season.

In terms of the over/under, Wizards games have gone over less often at home (17 of 33, 51.5%) than on the road (18 of 33, 54.5%).

Warriors Leaders

Brandin Podziemski is averaging 13 points, 5.2 boards and 3.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Quinten Post averages 7.8 points, 4 boards and 1.4 assists.

Gui Santos is averaging 7.9 points, 3.7 boards and 2.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Gary Payton II's numbers on the season are 6.5 points, 3.4 boards and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 54% from the field.

De'Anthony Melton averages 13 points, 3 rebounds and 2.4 assists, shooting 41.3% from the floor and 30.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made treys per contest.

Wizards Leaders

Per game, Bub Carrington gets the Wizards 9.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Justin Champagnie averages 8.2 points, 5.5 boards and 1.1 assists. He is also sinking 51% of his shots from the field.

Bilal Coulibaly averages 10.8 points, 4.3 boards and 2.6 assists. He is draining 40.9% of his shots from the field and 30.2% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.

Tre Johnson's numbers on the season are 12.4 points, 2.8 boards and 2 assists per game. He is making 42.5% of his shots from the floor and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 triples.

Will Riley's numbers on the season are 8.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He is sinking 43.3% of his shots from the field.

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